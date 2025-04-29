Sponsored: Born in Dubai, for Dubai…

Say hello to Maison Dali, a new homegrown dining destination by three-Michelin-star chef Tristin Farmer, now open at The Opus by Omniyat. This modern brasserie reimagines casual dining with flair – blending Japanese ingredients and techniques with Mediterranean soul, all served in a vibrant, Dali-inspired setting that’s anything but ordinary.

Maison Dali is more than just a restaurant – it’s an experience packed with personality. The menu, years in the making, tells a story through bold flavours, open fire cooking, on-site dry aging, and unexpected ingredient pairings. Highlights include king crab ceviche with fermented pineapple and trout roe, the smoked lobster donabe with sansho and black truffle, and the indulgent wood fired duck glazed in hoisin sauce with plum kosho and Waldorf. There’s also a flambé trolley experience with dishes like Nishiawa A5 Tenderloin and a nostalgic honey toast dessert that adds a little theatre to the table.

Vegetarian dishes shine just as bright, from potato mochi with cacio e pepe and vacherin mont d’or, to cauliflower milanese topped with Dali sriracha and ramson caper. Plant-based dining has never looked (or tasted) so exciting.

Drinks are far from an afterthought. Curated by Beverage Director Vitor Hugo Lourenco, the cocktail menu takes cues from the seven art disciplines, while a standout zero-proof selection mimics the depth of wine and sake.

Sip on an innovative non-alcoholic beverage programme, a first of its kind to be designed by three-Michelin-starred chef Tristin Farmer. The philosophy behind the non-alcoholic beverage program is to create unique options that replicate the characteristics of different styles of wine and sake featuring fruit infusions, fermentations and kombuchas.

Whether you’re there for the food, the drinks, or the artful vibes, Maison Dali delivers a uniquely Dubai dining experience that’s playful, polished, and packed with imagination.

Maison Dali, The Opus Residences, Business Bay, daily, 6pm till midnight, business lunch from Apr 21 from Dhs120, Tel: (0) 4 257 9554, @maisondai_dubai

Images: Supplied