It’s finally time…

One of Abu Dhabi’s and Saadiyat Cultural District’s biggest openings is finally here, with the groundbreaking launch of the revolutionary teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi now set for Friday April 18, as announced by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) and Miral.

That’s tomorrow.

Set within the booming Saadiyat Cultural District, the unprecedented art megaproject will span 17,000 sq. metres and will house exhibits like nothing you’ve ever seen before. We were fortunate enough to have a sneak peek, and this reel will show you about a tenth of what left us in complete awe:

The building will include massive, transformative exhibits that will take you “on a sensory-rich journey that transcends the ordinary.” Past visitors have highlighted how the exhibits housed inside engage all of your senses – sight, sound, and touch – encouraging you to expand the way you feel, connect and interact with the world around you. Read all about their first hand experiences here.

Here, you’ll be able to experience a truly unique, one-of-a-kind experience – because admittedly, no two experiences shall be the same. With stunning visuals, light displays and music that puts you in a trance, this is an experience of a lifetime.

teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi will be a massive feather in Abu Dhabi’s, and Saadiyat Cultural District’s cap, acting as an intersection of art, technology, and nature – where your imagination will truly run free. Spoiler alert: You’ll witness a massive floating sphere, interact with art (and watch it interact with you), get your feet wet, and experience a whole lot more.

The stunning megaproject comes to Abu Dhabi after being conceived by Tokyo-based art collective, teamLab. Its installations are part of teamLab’s concept of ‘Environmental Phenomena’, created through an extensive experimentation process, and eyeballs from around the globe have eagerly awaited the opening of this stunning Saadiyat-based phenomenon.

Exhibits

Massless Suns and Dark Suns

This incredible exhibit will feature spheres of light and darkness, which will converge to challenge perceptions of reality. Radiant spheres of light appear as solid yet intangible entities, with these spheres of light existing only in the onlooker’s perception. Purple-blue spheres of darkness will also emerge, before an intense glow ignited – triggering a harmonious ripple effect across neighbouring spheres.

Levitation Void

Building upon the previous realm of light and darkness, this exhibit introduces an order of energy at the centre of its space, a void that is born and maintained by its environment. When pushed, it may move or fall to the ground, but as if by instinct, it slowly rises again, repairing itself and remaining in a state of levitation.

There’s a lot more for you to see, feel and experience at teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, but what we’ve seen so far has us mind-blown to say the least. Make sure to grab your tickets and experience it all for yourself. Tickets here.

teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Cultural District, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, opens Friday, April 18, from Dhs150. teamlababudhabi.com

