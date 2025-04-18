All the celebs we caught at teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi last night
Drones in the sky, stars on the ground…
After a long wait, Abu Dhabi’s stunning teamLab Phenomena opens to the public today. To celebrate the opening, a wonderful ceremony took place last night at Saadiyat Cultural District, with several prominent celebrities in attendance. Here’s a glimpse of the opening ceremony, what awaits inside, and of course, all the celebrities we managed to catch at the opening:
Swiss Beatz
Cate Blanchett
Pom Klementieff
Ludovico Einaudi
Andrew Garfield
If you’re looking for a preview before you head over…
View this post on Instagram
