Slam dunk (again)…

Fans of hoop-tastic action in the UAE will be pleased to learn that the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers have just been confirmed as the two marquee names to head to the Etihad Arena on October 2 and 4, for the fabulous 2025 edition of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games Presented by ADQ.

Images: supplied

The thrilling basketball showcase has brought some of the best in the business to town over the past few years, and this year shall be no different.

The Knicks currently feature two-time NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson (pictured), five-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and 2022 NBA All-Defensive First Team member Mikal Bridges. Competing for the 76ers will be 2023 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player and seven-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid, nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George, and 2024 NBA All-Star Tyrese Maxey. Talk about star power.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for all the updates on NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 Presented by ADQ, and all the fun programming surrounding the games on-court.

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 Presented by ADQ, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 2025. etihadarena.ae. @nba