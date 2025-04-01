The funniest April Fools' Day pranks we've seen so far in 2025
Ah April Fools’ Day, a day where so many businesses find a sense of humour and come up with some of the most ridiculous and hilarious pranks. We’ve rounded up some of the funniest April Fools’ Day pranks that have been posted on social media, well at least we hope they’re pranks…
The Great British Bakeoff
For anyone who watches this sweet British show, you’ll know how hot the tent gets in summer, for April Fools’ they announced the addition of aircon.
Dyson Arabia
Dyson have announced their Dyson Airbrow, the brow styler that’s inspired by the Dyson Airwrap.
Emirates
Emirates also joined the pranks with their ‘announcement’ of the new VIP travel – Very Important Parcels. Parcels that get the same treatment as passengers with door-to-door service.
LC
Clothing brand LC posted that they teamed up with Katy Perry for an LC space suit.
McGettigans
There’s a drive through McGettigan’s now opening in Ibn Battuta apparently…
Mercedes Benz
Mercedes launched a new car, only available on April 1. Take a look at the Verticar.
Sociate Communications Agency
Sociate pranked their staff and announced a one-day work week policy. One can dream.
Sofitel Spa Dubai Downtown
Sofitel announced a spa membership for Dhs1,000,000 that comes with a yacht and unlimited treatments, for a second, we believed it. This is Dubai after all.
Sour Patch Kids
The famous sweet company have decided to rename their sweets to simply ‘Just Patch Kids’ after complaints they aren’t sour enough. Petty and we like it.
Wizz Air
Wizz Air announced Wizz weddings, where you can get married in the sky, inside a plane. Hmm, niche. But for April Fools’ Day pranks, iconic.
