This Saturday, April 12, the legendary Irish band The Script will be lighting up the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre at McGettigan’s Late Late Paddy’s Party, which will be a full-day celebration of Irish music, culture, and pure festival energy.

Having just come off supporting Pink across the U.S. and they have nearly completed their own world tour with dates in UK and Europe still to come, with a Glastonbury appearance in August, The Script are bringing their electric stage presence and chart-topping hits to what’s arguably the best live music venue in the city, under the sunshine and stars. From “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved” to “Breakeven,” fans are in for a night of nostalgia, singalongs, and unforgettable moments. The Script have seven studio albums and a reputation for throwing the most incredible performances, this is your chance to catch them in one of their most intimate and exciting settings.

But this isn’t just a concert — it’s a 12-hour Irish festival from midday to midnight. Since St. Patrick’s Day fell during Ramadan this year, McGettigan’s has saved their biggest bash until now, and you better believe it’s going to be worth the wait.

There are some amazing acts announced, who’ll get the party going. Joining The Script are fellow Irish stars The Coronas, local legends Sandstorm, plus Greg Pearson, Rowdy Roots, and Tone Crew. Expect bars, food trucks, great tunes, and even better craic all day long.

So gather your friends, wear your green, and get ready to relive Paddy’s Day in true Irish style. Grab your tickets now. You can choose from the various different prices, Dhs299 regular tickets, Dhs499 for fan pit and Dhs599 for the deck with five drinks and one food item.

Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, open from 12 midday to 12 midnight, from Dhs299, @mcgettiganspubs