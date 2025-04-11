A premium way to enjoy yourself at the movies…

Love the movies? There’s a brand new way to catch the action on screen at Mall of the Emirates, courtesy of VOX Cinemas.

Meet the new IMAX – an innovative product owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim. The cutting-edge and luxurious cinema will take your popcorn-munching experience to a whole new level.

The auditorium is in stadium seating style and offers seats each with the same vantage point, so you don’t have to battle it out online for the best spots. The cinema pointed out that films screened in IMAX are digitally remastered using IMAX DMR technology, enhancing visuals and sound frame-by-frame for an unparalleled cinematic experience.

Additionally, there are seven exclusive premium pods within the IMAX auditorium. These ‘Theatre pods’, as they are called, offer up a luxurious way to watch the action on screen. The pods have been designed by Ōma Cinema® under the vision of renowned French architect Pierre Chican. It’s truly a unique and intimate way to watch a movie with family or friends.

Inside the pods, guests are treated to VOX’s renowned luxury cinema concept ‘THEATRE,’ which includes reclining seats, pillows, blankets, and full waiter service. They can enjoy treats from a specially curated menu from the THEATRE experience, delivered straight to their seats – an offer introduced for the first time ever inside an IMAX auditorium.

Each of the pods can accommodate five guests. The pods also include access to the exclusive THEATRE Lounge, where guests can relax before or after their screening.

As for the actual screen, it uses a 4K Laser Projection System which delivers heightened resolution, sharper and brighter images, and deeper contrast. In other words, what you will see on screen will almost be life-like. For sound, the Next-Generation IMAX Precision Sound provide striking clarity, depth, and evenly distributed audio for the ultimate auditory experience.

Speaking on the launch, Ignace Lahoud, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, said, “We’re proud to offer what we believe is the best IMAX screen in the world. But this is just the beginning. We’re committed to enhancing every aspect of our flagship cinema, with the next phase focusing on the Kids Cinema and social areas.”

Can’t wait to check this out? Book here.