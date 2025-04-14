New week, new list…

We hope you’re coming off a great weekend. That said, we have plenty of ideas to keep the fun going, so here 6 things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, April 14

Kick the week off with a great show of classical music

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Dhabi Festival (@abudhabifestival)

The Abu Dhabi Festival rolls on, with more classical musical to be enjoyed on Saadiyat. Catch a soulful performance from Kuniko Kato, a prodigy percussionist whose career’s taken her everywhere from Japan to Netherlands before her performance in Abu Dhabi.

Kuniko Kato Live, Abu Dhabi Festival, Monday, April 14, 7.30pm to 9.30pm, Dhs175. abudhabifestival.ae

Tuesday, April 15

Indulge in a culinary collab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caterer Middle East (@catererme)

We’ve never heard of any collabs featuring sushi going wrong, and we’re sure you haven’t, either. On that note, Al Qana’s Sushi Art and Michelin-starred chef Gregoire Berger have joined hands to bust out a special, limited-edition Omakase-style menu inspired by tradition, creativity, and connection. Enjoy all eight courses beginning Tuesday.

Sushi Art, Al Qana, 11am to midnight, Dhs159. @sushiartuae

Laugh it up

Arriving in the capital after tasting much success in Dubai is Madcat Comedy, where we’re told the “best comedians based out of the UAE unload their most biting material.” The show features a lineup of multilingual, multicultural comics that’ve made the brand stand out as a favourite.

Al Ain Palace Hotel, Tuesday April 15, 8pm, Dhs99. madcatcomedy.com

Wednesday, April 16

Begin your day with a brilliant breakfast buffet

Begin your dat at Cyan Brasserie, where a breakfast spread featuring global dishes and local flavors awaits. Whether it’s freshly-baked pastries, artisanal breads, and wholesome granolas paired with cured meats, smoked salmon, and gourmet cheeses, or made-to-order omelettes, and fluffy pancakes, you’ll be spoiled for choice here.

Cyan Brasserie, Andaz Capital Gate, Abu Dhabi, 7am to 10.30am daily, Dhs150. Tel: (0)50 765 6435. hyattrestaurants.com

Thursday, April 17

Catch Les Miserables on Yas Island

Running all week until April 20, Les Misérables The Arena Spectacular comes to Abu Dhabi after over 200 performances in London’s West End. The adaptation is even grander, bringing to town an all-new design crafted for larger venues and an immersive experience that amplifies the emotional and visual power of the show.

Les Miserables, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Thursday April 17 at 7.30pm, from Dhs130. etihadarena.ae

Mark Zitti invites you to a Chic Night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonia Group (@antonia.uae)

Night brunches are all the rage in the capital, and this brand new one At Antonia Chic is a great way to get an early start on your weekend. Featuring two hours of live entertainment with Mark Zitti, along with an unlimited buffet and beverages including Italian antipasti and pass-around pasta, this is just what you need on Thursday evening.

Antonia Chic, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Thursdays 9.30pm to midnight, Dhs395. antoniarestaurants.com