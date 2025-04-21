No time to waste…

The last week of April is here (pretty much), but there’s no scarcity of great things to see, do and experience in Abu Dhabi. On that note, here are 6 things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, April 21

There’s more classical music to be enjoyed at Abu Dhabi Festival

Catch Augustin Hadelich at the Abu Dhabi Festival tonight, when he brings his dazzling violin skills as he treats you to works by Bach, Coleridge-Taylor, Ysaÿe and David Lang. His career has taken him all around the world, and he’s now in the UAE capital to perform for you. Be sure to arrive early…

The Blue Hall, NYU Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Monday April 21, 7.30pm to 9pm, dhs175. @admafsocial

Tuesday, April 22

Grab a good ol’ burger

When you’re craving a little downtime and the simple joys of life, look no further than Five Guys and their menu of trusted comfort food. Whether it’s their iconic milkshakes, some good ol’ hot dogs or their American-style, indulgence-drenched cheeseburgers, you’ll get it all here. Enjoy.

Five Guys, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 679 4323. fiveguys.ae

Wednesday, April 23

BRED has come a-calling…

…and answer that call, you must. Because it’s Abu Dhabi’s premier celebration of music, streetwear, and all things cool – and it only comes to town once a year. This year it’s being held at Yas Marina, and this five-day has all the makings of an unmissable event in the capital. See you there.

BRED, April 23 to 27, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi, 5pm until late, bredabudhabi.com

Indulge in a true flavour fest…

…at Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi. If you’re wondering where you’ve heard that name before, it’s the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental’s own grand Indian restaurant. Whether it’s the murgh malai tikka or the lamb biryani you’re after, you’ll never look at Indian food the same again after this truly classy experience.

Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, 12.30pm to 10.30pm daily. Tel: (0) 2 690 7999. @martabaan

Thursday, April 24

Head to La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi for their Cinq à Sept

Head to La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi at The Galleria Al Maryah Island for its version of the ever-popular happy hour, the ‘Cinq à Sept’. Perfect for a post-work catch up, this is the ideal way to say goodbye to the week that was (almost) and get a head start on your plans for the two fun days that await.

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Mon to Fri 5pm to 7pm, Dhs48. Tel: (0)2 692 9600, @lpmabudhabi

Marmellata

We didn’t even need to write a full sentence for the sub-head, because – Marmellata. Peerless pies, wonderful hospitality, and a true Abu Dhabi blockbuster. Try it this week, thank us later.

Marmellata, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, 4pm to 9.30pm Weds to Sun. @marmellatalove