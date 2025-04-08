The two new bars in Dubai include a speakeasy…

Next month, there are two new amazing bars coming to Dubai. DIFC’s already established dining scene will have two new features on the 16th floor of Emirates Financial Towers, Geisha and Opal Room. Both separate entities but also completely interconnected, Geisha is a seductive Pan Asian dining lounge, and Opal Room is an exclusive speakeasy hidden in plain sight. You can head there for the whole night, from sunset to early hours, as these new venues promise an escape into a world where every moment feels like a scene from a film – curated, captivating, and completely unforgettable.

As the evening begins, guests are drawn into Geisha, a sultry, candlelit space bathed in deep reds and elevated by skyline views. Here you’ll find modern Pan-Asian cuisine blending the bold flavours of Japan, China, Korea, and Thailand, a live, performative sushi bar, and a signature cocktail bar designed to seduce the senses. By 11pm, Geisha shifts into a high-energy pre-club destination with live bands, immersive entertainment, and curated DJ sets.

But the true secret lies behind the velvet curtain of Opal Room, a glass-encased speakeasy that pulses with cinematic energy. Hidden near Geisha, this ultra-exclusive space invites guests into a world of deep house beats, hypnotic visuals, and avant-garde mixology.

As anticipation builds for the May opening of these new bars in Dubai, Geisha and Opal Room are set to become one of DIFC’s most sought-after destinations – a place where dining, music, and mystique intertwine. Whether it’s a casual date night or a fun ladies’ night, we’re sure it will be a success…

We can’t wait…