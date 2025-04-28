Sponsored: Where business meets pleasure…

Sitting pretty on the 68th floor of the JW Marriott Marquis, Prime68 has reintroduced two value-driven set menus that make booking a table a no-brainer. The sleek steakhouse does everything really well: steak, views, and timing. Their Business Lunch and early evening set menu, First Cut, give you two great reasons to head up the elevator – whether you’re stepping out of the office or catching the golden hour.

Lunch with a view

The Business Lunch is straight to the point. Available daily from 12-3pm, it’s ideal for a quick escape from your desk or a low-key lunch with some altitude. You get two courses for Dhs125 or three for Dhs148. Starters include signatures like French Onion Soup, Caesar Salad, and Beef Steak Tartare. Main course options include Stanbroke Black Angus Filet Mignon, Cedarwood Roasted Norwegian Salmon, and Prime68 Burger. Desserts? Think Eton Mess or Chocolate Mousse. The menu’s solid, the service is sharp, and the floor-to-ceiling skyline is just stunning. Book online.

Golden hour with first cut

Prefer to clock out early? The First Cut is a pre-evening dinner set menu from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Three curated courses for Dhs245, with the option to add wine pairing for Dhs152. The three-course dinner features the Chef’s selection of signature dishes, including appetizers like French Onion Soup, Caesar Salad, and Steak Tartare, followed by mains such as Australian “Augustus Grain Fed” Striploin, Pan-Fried Corn-Fed Chicken, and other Prime Steaks. For dessert, you can enjoy options like Chocolate Mousse, Strawberry Cheesecake, and the Artisanal Cheese of the Day. For an additional Dhs152, diners can enjoy their meal with a grape-pairing for each course. Book online.

Prime 68, 68th Floor, Tower A, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, business lunch runs daily from 12-3pm, starting at Dhs125, and early evening dinner runs daily from 5.30-6.30pm, starting at Dhs245. For inquiries, contact (04) 414 3000, or email jwmmrr@marriott.com. prime68dubai.com @prime68dxb

Images: Supplied