Last week, we celebrated the best of Abu Dhabi’s dining, leisure and entertainment industries at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. 33 winners, 66 Highly Commended names, and four Editor’s Choice plaques were awarded to the creme-de-la-creme of the industry in a gorgeous outdoor setting.
The Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi team
Restaurant of the Year | Butcher & Still
Favourite Afternoon Tea | Level 45 at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Favourite Attraction | The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi
Favourite Bar | Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar
Favourite Beach Hotel | Jumeirah Saadiyat Island
Favourite Cafe | Beverly Cafe
Favourite Casual Middle Eastern Restaurant | Mosaic Al Muroor
Favourite Concert, Festival or Family Show | Live Nation Presents: Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour
Favourite Evening Brunch | Dino’s Bistro Italiano
Favourite Independent Brunch | Barbossa
Favourite Ladies’ Night | TIKI Pacifico Dining & Lounge
Favourite Luxury Staycation | Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa
Favourite Luxury Staycation | Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat
Favourite Pizza/Burger | Pizza di Rocco
Favourite Pool and Beach Day | Saadiyat Beach Club
Favourite Pub Grub | Belgian Cafe at Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island
Favourite Sporting Event | Etihad Airways Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Favourite Sports Bar | Belgian Cafe at InterContinental Abu Dhabi
Favourite Sundowner Spot | The Overlook
Highly Commended Breakfast | 90 Centigrade
Newcomer of the Year | Strawfire by Ross Shonhan
For those of you that’ve just tuned in, and for those that are still reliving those moments, here’s a glimpse of the awards night that was…
We thank everyone who joined us in making the event an exceptional celebration this year, and look forward to welcoming you back at the 2026 edition of the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards.
