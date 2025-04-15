A celebration of the industry like none other…

Last week, we celebrated the best of Abu Dhabi’s dining, leisure and entertainment industries at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. 33 winners, 66 Highly Commended names, and four Editor’s Choice plaques were awarded to the creme-de-la-creme of the industry in a gorgeous outdoor setting.

3 of 12

For those of you that’ve just tuned in, and for those that are still reliving those moments, here’s a glimpse of the awards night that was…

We thank everyone who joined us in making the event an exceptional celebration this year, and look forward to welcoming you back at the 2026 edition of the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards.

To maximise your chances of being crowned winners by public vote, make sure to stay tuned to whatson.ae and sign up as soon we announce registrations are open, later this year.