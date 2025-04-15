A celebration of the industry like none other…

Last week, we celebrated the best of Abu Dhabi’s dining, leisure and entertainment industries at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. 33 winners, 66 Highly Commended names, and four Editor’s Choice plaques were awarded to the creme-de-la-creme of the industry in a gorgeous outdoor setting.

The Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi team

Restaurant of the Year | Butcher & Still

Favourite Afternoon Tea | Level 45 at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Favourite Attraction | The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi

Favourite Bar | Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar

Favourite Beach Hotel | Jumeirah Saadiyat Island

Favourite Cafe | Beverly Cafe

The Love Vibe Cafe team

The Antonia team

Favourite Casual Middle Eastern Restaurant | Mosaic Al Muroor

Favourite Concert, Festival or Family Show | Live Nation Presents: Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour

Favourite Evening Brunch | Dino’s Bistro Italiano

Favourite Independent Brunch | Barbossa

Favourite Ladies’ Night | TIKI Pacifico Dining & Lounge

Favourite Luxury Staycation | Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

Favourite Luxury Staycation | Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat

Favourite Pizza/Burger | Pizza di Rocco

Favourite Pool and Beach Day | Saadiyat Beach Club

Favourite Pub Grub | Belgian Cafe at Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Favourite Sporting Event | Etihad Airways Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Favourite Sports Bar | Belgian Cafe at InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Favourite Sundowner Spot | The Overlook

Highly Commended Breakfast | 90 Centigrade

Newcomer of the Year | Strawfire by Ross Shonhan

For those of you that’ve just tuned in, and for those that are still reliving those moments, here’s a glimpse of the awards night that was…

We thank everyone who joined us in making the event an exceptional celebration this year, and look forward to welcoming you back at the 2026 edition of the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards.

