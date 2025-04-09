The stars of Abu Dhabi’s hospitality industry were all in attendance…

3 of 12

In the presence of some of the grandest names on Abu Dhabi’s food, beverage, leisure, lifestyle and entertainment scene, the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2025 was a huge success, on the terrace of the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island on the evening of Tuesday, April 9.

For those that couldn’t join us it, here are a few glimpses from the celebration that was…