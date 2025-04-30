It’s time to celebrate summer the What’s On way, at InterContinental Abu Dhabi Hotel…

Yes, ladies and gents, Abu Dhabi’s first What’s On Lock In of 2025 is coming to the capital – an epic, weekend-long summer party going down from May 24 to 25 – and we can’t wait for you to join us!

We want you to enjoy Abu Dhabi like only we know how – we’re talking brunch extravaganzas, epic staycations, summer libations and a catalogue of exciting activities.

How? Simple.

We’re taking over 55 rooms inside the legendary InterContinental Abu Dhabi Hotel and inviting our readers and followers to join us for a two-day lock in.

Best of all, it’s just Dhs899 per room, per couple. What a bargain!

But there’s so much more for you to discover and experience, and here’s exactly what’s going to happen…

Prepare

On Saturday morning, you’ll check into the InterCon from 10am, giving you a four-hour head start on standard check-in – so that’s plenty of time to get settled and kick off the fun early.

After check-in, swing by the What’s On Orientation area, where you’ll be welcomed with a drink, and handed all the essentials for your Lock In weekend: your full itinerary, wristbands, drink vouchers, and a warm hello from the What’s On team.

Then from check-in to brunch time, is when you really begin to get the bang for your buck. Speaking of which, let’s remind you – all of this is yours to enjoy for only Dhs899.

You’ll be able to enjoy a range of free activities (on a first-come, first-served basis) and discounted access to hotel and partner experiences — including head and shoulder massages, blow-dries and manis for the ladies, beard trims for the gents, watersports, and other glow-up treatments to get you Lock In ready, for the exciting day that awaits.

Party

From 12.30pm onwards, we’re throwing down three-and-a-half hours of brunch madness at Belgian Café. Think hearty European cuisine, and all the Belgian fries and mayo you can eat. It’s not a What’s On award-winning pub for nothing: there’ll be lively beats, free-flowing drinks, awesome games courtesy of our pals at TEPfactor, and a line-up of gorge-worthy food.

Speaking of which, when you're ready to book your next adventure at TEPfactor

Party Harder

The party train moves on at 4pm, when guests shall conga line it to the epic Chamas Churrascaria & Bar, where all Lock In guests can enjoy five free drinks each. To help you keep the party going, a DJ will keep the beats flowing ‘til late, and samba dancers will bring the carnival vibes, so the energy’s only going one way – up.

Expect loud music, louder laughs, and a party atmosphere that’ll keep you buzzing ‘til bedtime.

Evening Munchies

Still hungry? Good! Lock In guests can enjoy 25 per cent off their total dinner bills at Fishmarket, Belgian Café, Porto Gina, Chamas, Byblos Sur Mer or Jones Social Abu Dhabi. Please note, shisha is excluded from the offer.

Sleep and Slumber

Look, we get it. Everyone’s here for a good time. No, a great time. But even the best of the best need to recharge their batteries after the staycation of a lifetime.

So if you’re wondering what kind of digs that amazing Dhs899 price tag will fetch you, wait for it: you’re getting a King Classic Sea View room with the most gorgeous vistas of Abu Dhabi’s waters, that you can retire to after Day 1 of marvellous Lock In-induced mayhem.

Recover

Breakfast

Breakfast will be served at Selections restaurant from 6.30am. Fuel up after some well-earned rest for all the fun that awaits on Day 2, with buffet-style eats and relaxed vibes.

Bayshore Beach Club

On Sunday, it’s all about the R&R.

For some of you, that could mean a gentle yoga flow session at Bayshore Beach Club. For others, it could mean a free workout – just remember it’s always first-come, first-served. However, for most, it’ll mean a lazy late breakfast.

Then, nab a sunbed and get your bathe on, and don’t forget your sunscreen. And if all that’s not enough, there’ll be special F&B deals for all Lock In guests, too.

Want to stay on?

We understand – who would want all this fun to end?

For just Dhs299 more, you can keep your room until 6pm, and enjoy a pizza and a pint at their incredible, in-house, Italian eat, Porto Gina – outstanding!

The ultimate weekend of staycay fun awaits at this Lock In at the InterContinental Abu Dhabi Hotel, on May 24 and 25. From a stunning sea-view room, a supreme selection of food and drinks all weekend, and activities that will pamper you and help you rejuvenate, this is the experience of a lifetime, delivered, What’s On style, for just Dhs899.

InterContinental Abu Dhabi, May 24 and 25, Dhs899. To book, visit abudhabi.intercontinental.com.