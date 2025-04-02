Themed celebrations aplenty…

Easter Sunday is just weeks away, and that calls for a celebration. On that note, here are 7 great spots to celebrate Easter in Abu Dhabi.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Indulge in a delightful, Easter-themed afternoon tea at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental’s Episodes, from April 15 to 25. The festive celebrations will include special Easter-themed cakes, along with chocolate eggs and rabbits.

Episodes, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, April 15 to 25, Dhs245. @episodes.uae

SUSHISAMBA Abu Dhabi

SUSHISAMBA Abu Dhabi is all set to roll out their Easter brunch, so diners can enjoy the celebrated concept’s breathtaking ambiance as they dig into its signature dishes. Celebrate the occasion with an exquisite blend of traditional Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian flavours. Ingredients from Japan such as kinmedai, amberjack, hirame, and tuna, alongside fresh, organic produce from UAE-based farms will lay the table for you this Easter.

SUSHISAMBA Abu Dhabi, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, April 20, 1pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)2 811 5882. @sushisambaabudhabi

Yas Links

Celebrate Easter by the pool at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club with a delightful themed brunch. It will feature an international buffet and live cooking stations, plus exciting family-friendly activities including an Easter egg hunt, pinata, arts and crafts, face painting, magic show bouncy castle, photo booth and a special visit from the Easter Bunny.

Yas Links, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 20, noon to 3.30pm, Dhs225 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs449 sparkling, Dhs99 ages 6 to 12. Tel: (0)50 757 4808. @yaslinksad

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi

Head over to Southern Sun Abu Dhabi for an egg-cellent, alfresco Easter brunch on their Balcon Terrace, featuring all their classics plus new live stations. To mark the occasion, there’s also a host of special Easter themed desserts, and a fun egg hunt for the kids.

Balcon Lounge & Terrace, Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, April 20, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs225 onwards. Tel: (0)56 515 3388. @southernsunad

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

One of Abu Dhabi’s finest Argentinian eats, Maté, at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi will serve up the Lamb & Legacy – Maté’s Easter Edition experience, where you can celebrate Easter with an exquisite asado experience that highlights the finest ingredients of springs with lamb as the centrepiece of a menu that blends seasonal and cultural flavours.

Maté, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, April 20, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs425 soft, Dhs545 house, Dhs745 bubbles. Tel: (0)2 407 1234. @parkhyattad

Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi will host a lavish brunch this Easter so you can celebrate the occasion with family and friends. At Sofra bld, their international restaurant, tuck into the ‘Gardens of Babylon Brunch: Easter Edition’ on April 19 and 20. In addition to all the regular favourites, there will also be special Easter-themed dishes as well as activities for children such as an egg hunt, egg rolling race and so on.

Sofra bld, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi, April 19 and 20, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs328 soft, Dhs428 house, Dhs528 bubbles. @shangrilaabudhabi

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Hop on over to Verso this Easter for a family brunch with live entertainment and merriment serving as the ideal sidebars to your experience. The Easter celebrations will also feature a children’s corner with pool and beach access. With specialties like the Baccala Mantecato and the Coscia d’Agnello Arrosto and a live desert show, this is a great way to celebrate the occasion with the family this year.