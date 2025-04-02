Sponsored: Brunch, beach, live music, and a Sunday roast…

Looking for the perfect weekend hangout? Broadway Brasserie & Bar, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi is the answer. Saturdays are all about a laid-back brunch with a DJ and complimentary beach access, while Sundays bring the kind of roast you won’t want to miss, plus live music and entertainment for the whole family. With incredible food, a stunning beach, and lively entertainment, this spot absolutely ticks all the boxes.

SATURDAY BRUNCH & BEACH

A long, leisurely brunch with a DJ setting the mood? Yes, please. Great food, great music, and a prime beachside setting – this isn’t your average brunch. From 12:30pm to 3:30pm, expect a spread that hits every craving, all while a live DJ keeps the energy up. The menu features delicious options from Truffle Egg Cocotte and Beef Tartare to Porcini Ravioli and Wagyu Bavette. And the best part? The private beach is yours to enjoy – swim, kayak, cycle, or just stretch out in the sun and relax. There’s also beach volleyball and camel rides for those looking to mix things up.

Broadway Brasserie & Bar, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi, every Saturday from 12.30pm-3.30pm, Soft Drinks Package priced at Dhs295, half price for children aged 4 to 12, House Beverage Package Dhs365, Champagne Package Dhs495, 3 hour free-flow package between 12.30pm-3.30pm.

FAMILY SUNDAY ROAST & ENTERTAINMENT

A proper roast, just as it should be. Perfectly cooked meats – Roasted Corn Fed Chicken, Roast Sirloin of Beef, and Slow Braised Lamb Shoulder, perfectly paired with Roast Potatoes, Cauliflower Cheese, Honey Glazed Carrots, and all the extras that make Sundays feel complete. A live band sets the scene while Kids Palace takes care of the little ones with entertainment that keeps them busy (and happy).

Broadway Brasserie & Bar, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, every Sunday from 12.30pm-4.30pm, Soft Drinks Package priced at Dhs295, half price for children aged 4 to 12, House Beverage Package priced at Dhs365, Champagne Package priced at Dhs495, 3 hour free-flow package between 12.30pm-3.30pm

THE VIBE

When you walk into Broadway Brasserie & Bar, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi, you’re stepping into a space with real charm. The 1920s-inspired design sets the tone, from the Art Nouveau décor to the intimate seating, both inside and outside. Live entertainment adds to the vibe, creating a laid back yet sophisticated atmosphere – the perfect spot that feels inviting yet full of character.

Broadway Brasserie & Bar, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Abu Dhabi, open Monday to Friday 3pm-1am. Tel: (0)2 690 9000. For more details, visit mandarinoriental.com. @broadway.uae

Images: Supplied