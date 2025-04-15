Sponsored: This seafood brunch might just be your new weekend ritual…

If your weekend plans involve lounging by the coast with a table full of the tastiest seafood and plates made to share, Samakmak Brunch at Batroun Aal Bahr should be at the top of your list. Every Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 4pm, this laid-back Lebanese gem at the Royal M Hotel by Gewan serves high-flavour brunch that’s all about great food, warm vibes, and that coastal kind of calm.

The food

The star of the show is the seafood – carefully cooked and packed with flavour. You’ll find everything from classic grilled fish to mezze that tastes like it was made at someone’s seaside home. It’s Lebanese seafood the way it’s meant to be – light, simple, yet full of flavour. Add to that the exceptional hospitality and the refined presentation of vibrant coastal dishes, and you’ve got a dining experience that feels both comforting and elevated.

The vibe

Located in the Royal M Hotel by Gewan, Batroun Aal Bahr’s space is warm, elegant, and inviting. Whether you’re indoors or on the terrace, it’s a spot that feels like a quiet nod to seaside elegance.

Batroun Aal Bahr, Restaurants & Bars Area, Lobby Level, Royal M Hotel by Gewan, Abu Dhabi, brunch runs every Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 4pm, priced at Dhs149 per person with soft drinks. gewanhotels.com.@batrounaalbahr

Images: Supplied