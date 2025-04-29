Swim under the stars…

If you love swimming but aren’t too keen on braving the heat, a night swim is your best bet. Post sundown, Cloud 22 at Atlantis the Royal is inviting guests for a dip in its iconic sky pool. The Moonlight Sessions, as it is aptly named, returns Thursday, May 1, 2025.

The deal takes place from Thursday to Saturday, from 7pm to 11pm.

There is a Dhs300 minimum spend per person for a spot at Lotus Bar, but if you want pool access, you can get a single lounger for Dhs300 which includes pool access.

If you want a touch of luxury thrown in, you can get a Lotus Floating Bed for Dhs850 per couple, or opt for the Infinity Floating Bed for Dhs1,250 for two.

Coming with mates? There are luxury cabanas starting from Dhs1,500 for six guests. If you’re popular and have a bigger crowd, it’s Dhs500 for each additional guests. This option also includes a selection of bites.

And lastly, the epitome of poolside luxury can be found at the Duplex Pool Villa which is priced at Dhs3,000 for up to 10 guests.

You will also have live entertainment to elevate your evening.

And don’t forget, while there’s plenty of time to have fun in or by the 90-meter sky pool, take some time to soak in those stunning panoramic views. You’re located around 96 meters above the Palm and Arabian Ocean, so expect some breathtaking views.

PS. The sessions are strictly open to those over the age of 21, and you are highly encouraged to come dressed in swimwear and beach attire.

Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 11pm, Thurs to Sat, prices from Dhs300. Tel: (0)4 426 2700. @cloud22dubai

Images: Atlantis The Royal