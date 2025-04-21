Start the week with a bang…

If you’re looking to kick start your week right, these Monday ladies’ night deals in Abu Dhabi are the perfect way to do so. Get ready for free flow drinks, nibbles and so much more at these wonderful venues.

Here are six of the best Monday night ladies’ night deals in Abu Dhabi.

49ers

What’s the deal: Enjoy one free drink on arrival and get two free drinks when you order any bites.

Gather your gals and head to the all-American sports bar which is known for its wilder than the wild west theme. Ladies can enjoy a drink on arrival and then get two more drinks for free when they order any item off of the bites menu.

49ers, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area, Al Zahiyah, from 7pm onwards. 49ers.ae

Tiki Pacifico

What’s the deal: Receive unlimited free drinks while dining.

If you’re planning on going out for dinner on a Monday night, make a ladies’ night out of it when you head to Tiki Pacifico. Ladies receive unlimited free drinks while dining on Mondays at the Polynesian-themed restaurant.

Tiki Pacifico, Al Bandar, Al Raha Beach, from 8pm to midnight. pacificotiki.com

Tavern

What’s the deal: Two free drinks for ladies.

Every Monday and Wednesday you and the girlies get two free drinks to enjoyfrom a set menu that is available from 8pm to 11pm.

Tavern, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, Mon and Wed 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 677 3333. @sheratonabudhabi

Market Kitchen

What’s the deal: Ladies can enjoy 50 per cent off on a la carte and three hours of free-flow.

Monday’s at Market Kitchen is the place to be for you and your friends. Not only will you be able to delight in three hours of unlimited drinks, but while doing so you will be able to enjoy 50 per cent off on the menu. Sounds like a win to us.

Market Kitchen, Le Royal Méridien Abu Dvhabi, Khalifa Street, from 7pm to 10pm. marketkitchenabudhabi.com

McGettigan’s

What’s the deal: Enjoy two hours of complimentary drinks with every main course.

It’s a stable across the country. No matter which emirate you’re in, McGettigan’s is a safe bet for a good night out. On Mondays in the capital, you can enjoy two hours of free drinks with every main course ordered, per person.

McGettigan’s, Dusit Thani, from 6pm to 11pm. mcgettigans.com

PJ O’Reilly’s

What’s the deal: Enjoy free-flow drinks and unlimited bites for three hours, priced at Dhs99.

This ladies night has got you covered, From Sunday to Thursday, you can enjoy free-flow drinks paired with unlimited bites for three hours from 7pm to 11pm, and it’ll only cost Dhs99 per gal.

PJ O’Reilly’s, Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street, from 7pm to 11pm. pjspubabudhabi.com

