Round up your girl gang every Wednesday, for 77 Levels of Glam, the ultimate midweek retreat in bustling Dubai. With rooftop pool access, refreshing fruit platters, and three glasses of rosé or house wine, this truly defines the ideal mid-week escape for you and the ladies, with plenty of sun, style, and ‘grammable moments.

Wednesdays, noon to 5pm, Dhs277 per guest. Make your booking here.

Elevated Ladies’ Night, at Glam Nights at 77

Thursdays are your new favorite night out in Dubai, because Glam Nights at 77 now offers unlimited house wine (white, rosé, or red), a live DJ, and an ambience that sets the stage for a truly memorable time with the girl. Come for the views, stay for the vibe, and leave with memories that will want you to return ASAP.

Thursdays, 8pm to midnight, Dhs277 per lady. Join the party here