Make every weekend feel like a holiday by checking-in to the UAE’s standout stays, from family-friendly fun to resorts that ooze romance…

From glamping spots that unroll along the Ras Al Khaimah mountains to ritzy resorts that have become statement pieces in Dubai’s skyline, here are 10 tried-and-tested UAE staycations we think every UAE resident should do.

The splashy new one: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai

Completing the oceanic-inspired trilogy Jumeirah first began creating with Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach Hotel, the Shaun Killa-designed resort resembles an avant-garde superyacht. Inside, the facilities mirror the wow factor, with almost a dozen restaurants ranging from haute Japanese fare at Kinugawa beach club to a taste of the Italian dolce vita at Rialto and Mediterrasian dining with a view at Kira. The three-floor Talise Spa offers next-level wellness and rejuvenation, while the Marsa Marina and promenade is a lovely spot to watch the yachts bobbing on the water.

Insider tip: Splash out on a suite to get access to the exclusive adults-only Iliana pool club.

Rates from Dhs1,575. jumeirah.com

The family one: Sandy Beach Resort, Fujairah

A firm favourite with long-standing UAE residents, Sandy Beach Resort has long been the base of choice for families seeking a no-frills beach retreat, party people descending on the sand for the regular Snoopy Beats music festival, and watersports enthusiasts alike. Facing Fujairah’s famed Snoopy Island, its stripped-back approach is part of the charm, and after checking in to one of the rooms or bungalows, head straight to the shorefront for a dip in the infinity pool, snorkel around Snoopy Island or sundowners with your toes in the sand.

Insider tip: If you’re serious about discovering the underwater world, head down to the Sandy Beach Dive Academy where PADI courses start from Dhs1,100.

Rates from Dhs445. sandybeach.ae

The nature one: Anantara Sir Bani Yas, Abu Dhabi

Sir Bani Yas island makes for the sort of stuff staycation dreams are made of, with its beautiful beaches, expansive desert and nature reserve home to 14,000 animals. There’s three Anantara resorts to choose from on the island. The wallet-friendly Desert Islands offers a traditional hotel experience and is best suited to families looking for a solid base to enjoy the island’s best bits. Luxurious beach escapes are best enjoyed at Anantara Al Yamm resort, a 30-key all-villa sanctuary designed like a sleeping village. While recently reimaged Al Sahel resort with its pool villas overlooking local wildlife offers a unique safari-style staycation experience.

Insider tip: The wildlife drive is a must for an out-of-Africa experience of spotting cheetah, giraffes, ostriches and Arabian Oryx.

Rates from Dhs575. anantara.com

The desert one: The Ritz-Carlton, Al Wadi Desert, Ras Al Khaimah

One of two luxurious Ritz-Carlton resorts in RAK, this desert retreat blends Bedouin traditions with five-star luxuries to create a retreat that feels worlds away from the city. Set amongst the beauty of a protected desert reserve, picturesque scenery and rich local heritage backdrop villas that come with private pools and gourmet dining that includes a seasonal Zuma pop-up and signature restaurant led by a Michelin-pedigree chef.. When you can tear yourself away from your villa, the desert activities range from horse riding and camel treks to wildlife drives, archery and stargazing. There’s also the unique sensory Rainforest spa experience, where 16 different hydrothermal stations offer deep cleansing, muscle relaxation and stress reduction.

Insider tip: Snag bicycles when you check-in and enjoy a sunset cycle along the track that wraps around the whole resort.

Rates from Dhs1,862. marriott.com

The adventure one: Jais Explorer Camp, Ras Al Khaimah

Picture this: a weekend out in the wild with a group of your closest friends or family exploring the mountainous area surrounding you. Wild goats are your neighbours, dinner is cooked up by your crew on the barbecue, and after toasting marshmallows you’ll bed down in bunk beds in cosy containers out in the wild. That’s what you’ll find at Bear Grylls Explorer Camp, where your rustic retreat also means learning survival skills from lighting a fire to keeping calm under pressure.

Insider tip: The camp operates seasonally, so May is the last month to make the most of unleashing your inner adventurer.

Rates from Dhs400. beargryllscamp.ae

The gourmet one: Atlantis The Royal, Dubai

This glittering example of all-out Dubai luxury has become an international hospitality headliner thanks to its dazzling architecture, opulent interiors and expansive leisure offering. But it’s the culinary array that makes it stand out. Some of the world’s finest culinary minds have assembled at Atlantis The Royal, including Heston Blumenthal, Costas Spiliadis, Nobu Matsuhisa and Gaston Acurio. Soon, they’ll also be joined by another culinary icon – New York’s impossible-to-get-into Carbone, cementing the resort’s status as the ultimate foodie destination.

Insider tip: Don’t miss sundowners at Seascapes, a secret bar on the beach where you can enjoy cocktails with your toes in the sand.

Rates from Dhs2,271. atlantis.com

The wellness one: Zoya Health & Wellbeing Resort, Ajman

Priding itself as the region’s first fully integrated wellness retreat, Zoya is Ajman’s answer to an array of health and wellness concerns. Fusing holistic wellness with best-in-class medical practitioners, but yourself in the safe hands of the experts who can devise programs based on your goals, be it weight management, health optimisation or anti-ageing. The minimalistic space has been designed with peace and relaxation in mind, whether you’re here simply to chill out in the natural surroundings or embark on a six-night detox program complete with body composition analysis, IV drips and massages.

Insider tip: Their ‘wellcation’ package is the best place to start for those unsure of what they need, with full-board dining, oxygen therapy and a 30-minute massage included.

Rates from Dhs470. zoyawellbeing.com

The heritage one: The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah

In the UAE’s cultural capital, The Chedi Al Bait embodies Arabian splendour. The 65-room hotel in the heart of the city is spread across seven heritage houses, each lovingly resorted as part of an ambitious preservation project. The former homes of distinguished local families have been enhanced with luxury touches befitting of a five-star hotel, while keeping the brand’s historic design DNA. The resulting hotel is a refined take on traditional Emirati hospitality, where guests can take a trip through history at the museum, cosy up with a book in the library, and be pampered at the traditionally-inspired spa.

Insider tip: Book one of the Khalid Ibrahim suites with a private plunge pool for the ultimate heritage-inspired sanctuary.

Rates from Dhs579. ghmhotels.com

The romantic one: Naama Beach Villas & Spa, Fujairah

Unrolling against the backdrop of the Hajar Mountains and the Indian Ocean, Naama Beach Villas & Spa is upping the luxe for romantic retreats in Fujairah. The 44 villas are all finished in calming shades of caramel and cream and all come with private pools and jacuzzis – and even a steam room or sauna depending on your villa category, so you don’t have to leave your digs should you not wish. Further relaxation awaits at the inviting main pool which gazes out to the sea, or the ESPA where wellness lovers can enjoy treatments like a salt stone massage.

Insider tip: Those looking to up the ante can enhance their stay with a private dining experience in the gardens, by the beach, or served in-villa.

Rates from Dhs4,140. naamavillas.com

The unique one: Casa Mikoko, Umm Al Quwain

Part of the rustic, Zanzibar-inspired Kite Beach Centre is Casa Mikoko, a glamping experience of five chalets nestled within the UAQ mangroves. The chalets all come with thoughtful amenities like a tea and coffee bar, hairdryer and slippers, so it mirrors a hotel-style experience. Three of the five come with their own plunge pools, serving as a delightful spot to start the day. And all boast an African-inspired aesthetic and views over the calm waters that gives staycationers a tropical and instant on-holiday feel.

Insider tip: Book one of the chalets with private pools and live like you’re staying in the Maldives with an Instagrammable floating breakfast.

Rates from Dhs1,200. casamikoko.ae