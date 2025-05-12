12 low-key homegrown bakeries in Dubai for the best treats
Treeeeeeeeeeeeats (and homegrown bakeries in Dubai)…
Is how we feel midday on a work day. The midday slump hits right after lunchtime, and the only thing that can save us all is a sweet treat. For your next treat adventure, choose from this list of incredible underrated, usually-on-the-DL, homegrown bakeries in Dubai serving up pastries, cookies and everything adjacent. You’re welcome.
Silly Goose
Cookies for breakfast? Cookies for lunch? Silly Goose has got you covered. This delivery-only venture is all about cookies the size of your face, because the bigger, the better, right? We love the adorable branding – silly goose for the win.
Offer: Individual cookies start at Dhs22, boxes at Dhs120
Timings: Daily, closes 10pm
Location: Delivery only, order on Talabat, Deliveroo and Careem
Contact: @sillygoose.ae
Maha’s Bakehouse
This one is all about that sourdough sauce – the pastries at Maha’s Bakehouse are enough to induce a serious pang of craving in you. A homegrown venture by Maha-Morley Kirk, they offer buns, breads, croissants, cookies and brownies.
Offer: Pastries start at Dhs22, boxes at Dhs84
Timings: Daily, closes 3pm
Location: Delivery only, order on Talabat, Deliveroo, Noonfood and Careem
Contact: @mahas.bakehouse
Birch Bakery
Hidden, unassuming, but serving so much flavour – this hole-in-the-wall bakery located in Al Quoz produces some of Dubai’s tastiest sourdough, pastries, and the infamous roast beef sando. Head over for a coffee and a breather.
Offer: Pastries start at Dhs16, boxes at Dhs59
Timings: daily, 7am to 3pm
Location: Al Quoz, Dubai
Contact: (0) 4 222 6665
Juntas
This little Portugese bakery is where you need to be to get some knockout sourdough pastries in Dubai, free from yeast, preservatives and synthetics. Inspired by the calm and connect of the countryside, this is an intimate space, rooted in community.
Offer: Pastries start at Dhs17.50, sandwiches at Dhs64.50
Timings: Tuesday to Sunday, 8am to 8pm
Location: Al Mizhar
Contact: (0) 52 880 4778
Beurre
More than just bread, this serene French-inspired bakery offers a whole host pf artisanal desserts, from madeleines to cheesecake and mille feuille, along with the gorgeous flaky croissants rolls, and buns. Looking for aesthetics too? This is the one.
Offer: Pastries start at Dhs31, boxes at Dhs110
Timings: across various timings
Location: across various locations
Contact: (0) 55 252 1936
Kneaded
This the picture of a cosy neighbourhood bakery, serving freshly baked pastries and specialty coffee. It’s a community-centric spot, perfect for those coffee dates, slow mornings and sweet treat runs.
Offer: Pastries start at Dhs28
Timings: Daily, 6am to 9pm
Location: Al Khawaneej
Contact: (0) 4 557 1205
OMA
OMA has heartwarming homegrown origins – the whole corporate-to-croissant type story. They do cakes and cookies, as well as some tinned varieties like the dream cake and tiramusi. Delivery only. Absolutely lip-smacking.
Offer: Cookies start at Dhs15, boxes from Dhs45
Timings: Daily
Location: Delivery only on Talabat, Deliveroo, Careem or direct
Contact: @taste.oma
Butter by the Dozen
If you’re looking for an ooey,gooey, salted cookie that is going to satisfy your craving on all levels then look no further than Butter by the Dozen. You can order them in boxes of 36 and of course as a dozen.
Offer: Boxes from Dhs70
Timings: Daily
Location: Delivery only on Talabat, Deliveroo, Careem
Contact: @butter.dxb
Rise Bakehouse
Not just cookies, Rise Bakehouse is your home for all things sweets – browies, cakes and more but where it’s really at with Rise Bakehouse is the delicious lunchbox cakes – cute creations for one person devour. Don’t miss out on their workshops.
Offer: Mini cakes from Dhs63
Timings: Tuesday to Sunday, 9am to 6pm
Location: Al Quoz
Contact: (0) 58 574 7324
June & Co. Bake Shop
Great for dates, remote working or just a silly midday sweet treat, June & C0. Bake Shop serves up baked goods and all-day dining favourites in a cosy corner. It’s sophisticated, it’s beautiful, it’s cosy.
Offer: Treats start from Dhs11
Timings: Daily, 9am to 10pm
Location: Wasl Port Views
Contact: (0) 4 575 9891
Vanilla Sukkar
This mother-and-daughter-owned gem in Jumeirah is a quaint coffee shop and bakery. The small space is filled with plants, books, cute collectables, and the smell of freshly baked goods. Don’t miss their melt-in-the-mouth sourdough pastries.
Offer: Treats start from Dhs14
Timings: Daily, 8am to 8pm
Location: Umm al Sheif, Jumeirah
Contact: (0) 4 422 8843
BakeMyDay
The BakeMyDay cookies are famous for being absolutely-scumdiddilicious – a firm delivery favourite for many. Available all day, everyday for our benefit only, these cookies are massive, chewy and almost a cake.
Offer: Cookies start from Dhs13
Timings: Daily
Location: Delivery only on Talabat, Careem, Noon and Deliveroo
Contact: @bakemyday.me
