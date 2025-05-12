Treeeeeeeeeeeeats (and homegrown bakeries in Dubai)…

Is how we feel midday on a work day. The midday slump hits right after lunchtime, and the only thing that can save us all is a sweet treat. For your next treat adventure, choose from this list of incredible underrated, usually-on-the-DL, homegrown bakeries in Dubai serving up pastries, cookies and everything adjacent. You’re welcome.

Silly Goose

Cookies for breakfast? Cookies for lunch? Silly Goose has got you covered. This delivery-only venture is all about cookies the size of your face, because the bigger, the better, right? We love the adorable branding – silly goose for the win.

Offer: Individual cookies start at Dhs22, boxes at Dhs120

Timings: Daily, closes 10pm

Location: Delivery only, order on Talabat, Deliveroo and Careem

Contact: @sillygoose.ae

Maha’s Bakehouse

This one is all about that sourdough sauce – the pastries at Maha’s Bakehouse are enough to induce a serious pang of craving in you. A homegrown venture by Maha-Morley Kirk, they offer buns, breads, croissants, cookies and brownies.

Offer: Pastries start at Dhs22, boxes at Dhs84

Timings: Daily, closes 3pm

Location: Delivery only, order on Talabat, Deliveroo, Noonfood and Careem

Contact: @mahas.bakehouse

Birch Bakery

Hidden, unassuming, but serving so much flavour – this hole-in-the-wall bakery located in Al Quoz produces some of Dubai’s tastiest sourdough, pastries, and the infamous roast beef sando. Head over for a coffee and a breather.

Offer: Pastries start at Dhs16, boxes at Dhs59

Timings: daily, 7am to 3pm

Location: Al Quoz, Dubai

Contact: (0) 4 222 6665

@birch.bakery

Juntas

This little Portugese bakery is where you need to be to get some knockout sourdough pastries in Dubai, free from yeast, preservatives and synthetics. Inspired by the calm and connect of the countryside, this is an intimate space, rooted in community.

Offer: Pastries start at Dhs17.50, sandwiches at Dhs64.50

Timings: Tuesday to Sunday, 8am to 8pm

Location: Al Mizhar

Contact: (0) 52 880 4778

@livejuntas

Beurre

More than just bread, this serene French-inspired bakery offers a whole host pf artisanal desserts, from madeleines to cheesecake and mille feuille, along with the gorgeous flaky croissants rolls, and buns. Looking for aesthetics too? This is the one.

Offer: Pastries start at Dhs31, boxes at Dhs110

Timings: across various timings

Location: across various locations

Contact: (0) 55 252 1936

@beurrebakery.ae

Kneaded

This the picture of a cosy neighbourhood bakery, serving freshly baked pastries and specialty coffee. It’s a community-centric spot, perfect for those coffee dates, slow mornings and sweet treat runs.

Offer: Pastries start at Dhs28

Timings: Daily, 6am to 9pm

Location: Al Khawaneej

Contact: (0) 4 557 1205

@alwayskneaded

OMA

OMA has heartwarming homegrown origins – the whole corporate-to-croissant type story. They do cakes and cookies, as well as some tinned varieties like the dream cake and tiramusi. Delivery only. Absolutely lip-smacking.

Offer: Cookies start at Dhs15, boxes from Dhs45

Timings: Daily

Location: Delivery only on Talabat, Deliveroo, Careem or direct

Contact: @taste.oma

Butter by the Dozen

If you’re looking for an ooey,gooey, salted cookie that is going to satisfy your craving on all levels then look no further than Butter by the Dozen. You can order them in boxes of 36 and of course as a dozen.

Offer: Boxes from Dhs70

Timings: Daily

Location: Delivery only on Talabat, Deliveroo, Careem

Contact: @butter.dxb

Rise Bakehouse

Not just cookies, Rise Bakehouse is your home for all things sweets – browies, cakes and more but where it’s really at with Rise Bakehouse is the delicious lunchbox cakes – cute creations for one person devour. Don’t miss out on their workshops.

Offer: Mini cakes from Dhs63

Timings: Tuesday to Sunday, 9am to 6pm

Location: Al Quoz

Contact: (0) 58 574 7324

@rise.bakehouse

June & Co. Bake Shop

Great for dates, remote working or just a silly midday sweet treat, June & C0. Bake Shop serves up baked goods and all-day dining favourites in a cosy corner. It’s sophisticated, it’s beautiful, it’s cosy.

Offer: Treats start from Dhs11

Timings: Daily, 9am to 10pm

Location: Wasl Port Views

Contact: (0) 4 575 9891

@juneandco.ae

Vanilla Sukkar

This mother-and-daughter-owned gem in Jumeirah is a quaint coffee shop and bakery. The small space is filled with plants, books, cute collectables, and the smell of freshly baked goods. Don’t miss their melt-in-the-mouth sourdough pastries.

Offer: Treats start from Dhs14

Timings: Daily, 8am to 8pm

Location: Umm al Sheif, Jumeirah

Contact: (0) 4 422 8843

@vanillasukkar

BakeMyDay

The BakeMyDay cookies are famous for being absolutely-scumdiddilicious – a firm delivery favourite for many. Available all day, everyday for our benefit only, these cookies are massive, chewy and almost a cake.

Offer: Cookies start from Dhs13

Timings: Daily

Location: Delivery only on Talabat, Careem, Noon and Deliveroo

Contact: @bakemyday.me

