Where every glass comes with a wink…

Let’s skip the usual orders for a second. World Cocktail Day is your excuse to try the drinks that sound a little… questionable at first, but hit in all the right ways. Dubai’s bars are really leaning into the fun right now – we’re talking parmesan grated on top of sweet wine, tequila getting a spicy kick from habanero, and peach and pepper doing things together that just work. If you’re up for it, here’s your cheat sheet to the most creative cocktails around town. Weird? Maybe. Delicious? Absolutely. Here are 13 creative cocktails to sip around Dubai this World Cocktail Day.

Click through the gallery