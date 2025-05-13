Where every glass comes with a wink…

Let’s skip the usual orders for a second. World Cocktail Day is your excuse to try the drinks that sound a little… questionable at first, but hit in all the right ways. Dubai’s bars are really leaning into the fun right now – we’re talking parmesan grated on top of sweet wine, tequila getting a spicy kick from habanero, and peach and pepper doing things together that just work. If you’re up for it, here’s your cheat sheet to the most creative cocktails around town. Weird? Maybe. Delicious? Absolutely. Here are 13 creative cocktails to sip around Dubai this World Cocktail Day.

The Matryoshka 2.0 at Raspoutine

A cocktail with layers, just like the famous Russian doll it’s named after. This fiery blend of El Jimador Reposado tequila, absinthe, pineapple, passion fruit, habanero, and agave brings tropical sweetness, herbal notes, a little heat, and plenty of punch. Bold but balanced, and seriously fun to sip.
Where: Raspoutine, DIFC
Price: Dhs80

Parmesan cocktail at Kira

Say hello to your new favourite aperitif. This inventive cocktail celebrates Mediterranean tradition with Moscatel wine, pisco, honey, and lemon juice, but the real kicker? A generous dusting of freshly grated Parmesan Reggiano on top. Sweet, floral, sharp and just the right amount of salty, it’s a flavour pairing that just works.
Where: Kira Restaurant, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab
Price: Dhs85

Chasse et Peche at Bar Du Port

Looking for something elegant with a twist? This peach and rosemary-infused drink blends St-Germain elderflower liqueur, Paragon white Penja pepper cordial, elderflower tonic and fresh lemon juice, all served in a beautiful glass that’s as much a treat for the eyes as it is for the palate.
Where: Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour
Price: Dhs110

Kawa at CE LA VI

A cocktail with quiet power. Kawa stirs smoky matcha with bright yuzu, orange, and fresh lime, landing somewhere between earthy, tangy, and just sweet enough. A nod to modern Asian flavours, it’s layered, balanced, and seriously easy to get lost in.

Where: CE LA VI

The 50 Special at Signor Sassi

Bright, bittersweet, and dressed with a little sparkle, The 50 Special stirs Aperol with house-made orange and rosemary cordial, fresh strawberry, and a splash of Prosecco. Served in a bespoke ceramic Vespa glass, it’s a nod to Italian craft with a playful twist.

Where: Signor Sassi, St. Regis Gardens.

Price: Dhs90

Perspective at Alma Bar

Alma Bar puts a bold spin on the Old Fashioned with this mix of rich spices and date-infused warmth, echoing the heritage of Dubai in every sip.

Where: Alma Bar, DIFC

Price: Dhs70

Ruby’s Choice at Ruby Ru

Ruby’s Choice
Butterfly pea tea, elderflower, bamboo leaf, and sparkling wine come together in this floral-meets-earthy pour at Ruby Ru. Delicate yet bold, with a shimmer of twilight charm.

Where: Ruby Ru, Dubai Creek
Price: Dhs70

Copper Coupe At Iris Dubai

Copper Coupe
At Iris Dubai, the Margarita gets a glow-up with Mijenta Reposado, aged in red wine barrels for a subtle blush and a rose-like vibe. Unexpected, elegant, and easy to love.

Where: Iris Dubai
Price: Dhs155

Cyber Samourai at CLAP

Cyber Samourai
Neon-lit and electric, this cocktail at CLAP channels cyberpunk energy with a futuristic twist. Where bold flavour meets Tokyo cool.

Where: CLAP, DIFC
Price: Dhs88

Corn Star at Be Beach

Corn Star
Smoky, spicy, and just a little sweet, the Corn Star at Be Beach brings a chili kick balanced with a whisper of corn essence. Unexpected and seriously addictive.

Where: Be Beach, Dubai Harbour
Price: Dhs85

Romeo Lane

Bold Indian spices meet delicate Japanese botanicals in Romeo Laneâ€™s week-long celebration of Indo-Japanese cocktails. Sip your way through signature pours, where tradition flirts with innovation, all at Dhs50 each, or three for Dhs120.

Where: Romeo Lane, Dubai

Price: Dhs50 each or 3 for Dhs120

Mott 32

Mott 32 is celebraring World Cocktail Day with a stellar collaboration with Patron Tequila, bringing a new twist to the cocktail scene. From Tuesday, May 13, the luxurious 73rd-floor setting at Address Beach Resort becomes the perfect backdrop for five exclusive tequila cocktails, crafted by their talented Bar Manager, Yoriel Rojas Llerena.

Pandan Cloud
Patron Silver takes centre stage in this blend of East meets West. With pandan, mango, coconut, and lime, this cocktail’s creamy texture and tropical flair will transport you to a faraway paradise.

Golden Drift
A sophisticated sipper, this cocktail features Sencha-infused Patron Reposado, with Grand Marnier and plum sake creating a smooth, balanced taste, finished with a hint of lime and monk fruit sweetness.

Flamingo Garden
A vibrant and refreshing number. Patron El Cielo meets dragonfruit, Lillet Rose, and sparkling peach for an effervescent and floral cocktail, perfect for summer vibes.

This collaboration will be available until August, so there’s plenty of time to savour these unique creations while soaking in the stunning views.

Where: Mott 32, Address Beach Resort
Price: From Dhs90

Tamoka

Tamoka brings the beach vibes with Latin favourites like the Pisco Sour, Caipirinha, Paloma, and their signature Tamoka Margarita. Or go big with shareable spritzes, Sandia y Fresa and Durazno, made for sunset sipping with your crew.

Where: Tamoka, JBR Beach, Dubai

Price: From Dhs65

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 