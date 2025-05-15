These new brunches in Dubai will keep you fed all summer…

Brunching in Dubai is an art form. It’s a discipline, a rite of passage, a core memory, a vital experience – you need to brunch here at least once, and what’s better than new brunches in Dubai for that? Whether you’re an avid bruncher or a newbie in this field, pick from this list of brand new brunches in Dubai.

Here are 15 new brunches in Dubai to try this summer.

Flying Elephant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flying Elephant Dubai (@flyingelephant.ae)



This hidden, Indian-inspired spot has a brand new party brunch – happening every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4pm, at Novotel Dubai Al Barsha. Think full blown, circus-party vibes, with drinking roulette stations, party props, and spontaneous surprises. A sharing style menu and inventive cocktails. Don’t miss out.

Offer: Dhs199 for the soft package, Dhs299 for the house package and Dhs399 for premium package

Timings: Saturdays, 12.30pm to 4pm

Location: Flying Elephant Mystical Mixology, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha

Contact: (0) 54 996 3324

@flyingelephant.ae

Antika

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antika Dubai (@antikadubai)



Antika’s legendary Oriental Brunch is back. Launching Saturday, May 31, at its new home inside 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, the reimagined Antika Brunch brings together nostalgic Levantine flavours, theatrical entertainment, and unmistakable Saturday energy. Think live singers, belly dancers and dabkeh.

Offer: Dhs320 for non-alcoholic, Dhs450 for arak and spirits, Dhs495 to add prosecco and beer

Timings: Saturdays, 2pm to 6pm

Location: Antika, 25Hours Hotel Dubai One Central

Contact: (0) 50 735 9177

@antikadubai

Tête-à-Tête

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tête-à-Tête Dubai (@teteatetedubai)



Tête-à-Tête at FIVE LUX is launching the Bisou Bisou Brunch, brought to you by Secret Parties, the kings of new brunches in Dubai – your new Saturday indulgence with stunning sea views. Enjoy a decadent three-course brunch, free-flowing drinks, and vibrant entertainment, from live vocals to piano sets and dancers. The celebration continues at Paradiso Dubai with an official afterparty.

Offer: Dhs350 for non-alcoholic, Dhs450 for house beverages, Dhs550 for bubbly

Timings: Saturdays, 1pm to 4.30pm

Location: Tête-à-Tête, Level 9, FIVE LUXE, JBR

Contact: (0) 4 455 9989

@teteatetedubai

Dragonfly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dragonfly Dubai (@dragonfly.dxb)



The Metamorphosis Brunch is inspired by the dragonfly’s symbolism of transformation. In collaboration with Chef Reif Othman, the four-course menu presents bold flavors with a contemporary twist, Asian-inspired cocktails, the resident DJ and signature animation dancers. Perfect for the weekend.

Offer: Dhs345 for non-alcoholic, Dhs495 for cocktails, Dhs525 for wine and prosecco, Dhs695 for champagne

Timings: Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm

Location: Dragonfly, The Lana Promenade by Dorchester Collection

Contact: (0) 4 834 8278

@dragonfly.dxb

Soul Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soul Kitchen Dubai (@soulkitchendxb)



Big Bad Brunch is Soul Kitchen’s bold new take on the Saturday brunch scene. Taking their Lebanese Latin fusion food to the next level, the spot will be doing brunch right with five different types of brunch packages, messy plates, flavour fusions and some ofthe best entertainment in town.

Offer: Packages start at Dhs195, go up to Dhs495

Timings: Saturdays, 12pm to 5pm

Location: Soul Kitchen, Business Bay

Contact: (0) 4 836 0900

@soulkitchendxb

Babylon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babylon DIFC (@babylondifc)



Babylon invites guests to Disco Made Me Do It, a new high-energy nighttime brunch. This retro-inspired weekly event is an electrifying celebration of the greatest dance hits of the 80s and 90s featuring curated menus, show-stopping entertainment, and free-flowing drinks.

Offer: Non-alcoholic for Dhs240, alcoholic for Dhs390, premium with signature cocktails at Dhs490

Timings: Tuesdays, from 8pm to 11.30pm

Location: Babylon, DIFC

Contact: (0) 4 352 7750

@babylondifc

La Mezcaleria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Mezcaleria at Pavilion at The Beach (@lamezcaleriajbr)



The weekend starts early at La Mezcaleria JBR, where a brand-new Thursday Night Brunch has officially launched, inviting guests to indulge in vibrant Latin flavours, flowing drinks, and unmatched beachfront energy. Sample Latin and Tex-Mex cuisine, amazing cocktails and insane views.

Offer: Non-alcoholic for Dhs195, wine and prosecco for Dhs275, all in at Dhs345

Timings: Thursdays from 7pm to 1am

Location: La Mezcaleria, The Pavilion at The Beach

Contact: (0) 56 520 2020

@lamezcaleriajbr

Lúnico

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lúnico Dubai (@lunico_ae)

Lúnico at J1 Beach is turning up the heat every Saturday with its new ‘Brunch Ritmo’ – a lively Spanish feast packed with bold flavours, endless drinks, and beachside beats. From tapas to short ribs and sangria to sunsets, it’s a weekend celebration done the Spanish way. DJ sets, live percussion, and a sea-meets-sky terrace vibe make this the ultimate Saturday escape.

Offer: Dhs350 (soft package), Dhs450 (alcohol package).

Timings: Saturdays, brunch from 1pm to 4pm

Location: Lúnico, J1 Beach South, Jumeirah, Dubai

Contact: (0) 50 2776 503

@lunico_ae

Kaimana Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaimana Beach (@kaimanabeachdubai)

Kaimana Beach, the stylish boutique beachside escape at Dubai’s J1 Beach, presents the new Saturday brunch experience ‘Lost in Paradise’ in collaboration with Candypants. Guests can enjoy an array of elevated Pan-Asian dishes and handcrafted cocktails while soaking up breathtaking beach views, live music, and an energetic vibe.

Offer: Packages start from Dhs425

Timings: Saturdays from 1pm to 4.30pm

Location: Kaimana Beach, J1 Beach, Dubai.

Contact: (0) 4 243 3555

@kaimanabeachdubai

Fogueira Restaurant & Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fogueira Restaurant & Lounge (@fogueira.dxb)

This spot at Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach has launched a Latin Nights Evening Brunch – a vibrant Friday night experience featuring Latin-inspired sharing plates, a live ceviche station, Brazilian and Argentinian cuts, plus a variety of Latin cocktails. The terrace comes alive with live music, dancers, and interactive games.

Offer: Starting from Dhs300

Timings: Fridays, 7pm to 12am

Location: Fogueira Restaurant & Lounge, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach.

Contact: (0) 50 189 6214

@fogueira.dxb

The Bay at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai (@mo_jumeira)

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai invites families and friends to experience the warmth of Italian Sundays with ‘Domenica in Famiglia’ – a soulful Sunday brunch at The Bay. Running until the end of July, this brunch brings the Mediterranean tradition of slow, shared meals to Dubai’s beautiful beachside, featuring Italian classics.

Offer: Dhs299 (soft beverages), Dhs399 (alcoholic), Dhs599 (Champagne package)

Timings: Sundays, 1pm to 4pm, until end of July.

Location: The Bay, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai.

Contact: (0) 4 317 2222

@mo_jumeira

Punjab Grill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punjab Grill Dubai (@punjabgrilldubai)