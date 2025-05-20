New menus, live music nights, comedy in the capital and so much more…

If you’re spending June in Dubai, we’ve rounded up the best things to do. From new restaurants, bars and menus, to Pilates studios, live music nights and a local market.

Here are 20 awesome things to do in Dubai this June.

From June 1: Dine with a view at CE LA VI

New menu, same bold, contemporary Asian cuisine served up in a setting that come with as much wow-factor as CE LA VI. Pull up a table by the Burj-facing glass and admire the views while sampling through the newest dishes masterminded by star chef Wai Mon.

@celavidubai

From June 3: Stretch it out at a new Pilates studio

Get stronger, leaner and more flexible at Soulmvnt, new in Dubai Design District. Opt for the Lagree class for next-level strength training, or try the high-energy mat Pilates session for maximium impact. Lower-tempo classes come in the form of yoga and sculpt.

@soulmvnt

Wednesday to Thursday: Head to a live music night

Wednesday to Sunday in June: Q’s Bar & Lounge welcomes the powerhouse vocalist James Dale as its new artist in residence. Bringing soothing R&B, gospel and jazz sounds to Palazzo Versace Dubai, expect smooth and soulful sets in an intimate setting. Minimum spends start from Dhs250.

@qsbarandlounge_dubai

June 8 and 22: Drift away with floating sound healing at AURA

AURA Skypool and Breasy have teamed up for floating breathwork classes in the world’s highest 360-degree sky pool – and they’re taking place this month on June 8 and 22. Lie on your inflatable mattress, put on your noise-cancelling headphones and regulate your nervous system with this session. It’s 90 minutes long, from 8pm to 10.30pm and it costs Dhs400. And breathe…

@auraskypool.dubai

Sundays in June: Sip and paint by the sea

On Sunday evenings, head over to La Cantine Beach where you can wind down the weekend with a curated sip and paint experience led by Dubai’s premier creative workshop company, Design & Dine. The package includes a professionally guided painting session and two beverages, set against the golden tones of sunset by the shore. It’s 5.30pm to 7.30pm, for Dhs299.

@lacantinebeachdubai

From June 13: Enjoy a dip in the dark at Mare by Bussola

While days in the sun might be off the agenda for summer, nights by the beach are very much en vogue. From June 13, Friday and Saturday nights at Mare by Bussola mean pool access until 10pm, and a menu of classic Italian dishes with Dhs165 fully redeemable.

@marebybussola

Saturdays in June: Tuck into a summer brunch

The popular Boneyard BBQ Brunch at BAI Bar & Terrace goes indoors for summer, with the same moorish eats and fun-filled beats. There’s bold flavours, live entertainment and free-flowing drinks for three hours. Packages run from 1pm to 4pm every Saturday, with packages from Dhs249.

@bai_bar_dubai

June 13: Listen to the sounds of a renowned guitarist

Fresh from a sold-out European tour, world-renowned guitarist Jesse Cook returns to the UAE for a performance at Zabeel Theatre in Dubai on June 13. Blending flamenco with Latin, Roma, and Middle Eastern influences, his immersive shows are a must-see. Tickets start from Dhs150.

platinumlist.net

Until mid-June: Check out a cool new whisky bar

Dubai’s stalwart party bar, Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR, has introduced The Ruby Room, an immersive pop-up whisky bar. Bringing vibrant flavour and after-dark energy to this popular entertainment destination, guests can look forward to an interactive whisky experience, special cocktails, and a series of themed nights and DJ events until mid-June.

@lockstockuae

June 14: Revisit a classic theatre show

Gillian Anderson (Sex Education), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown), and Ben Foster (Lone Survivor) star in Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire, hailed as “an absolute knock-out” by The Telegraph. As Blanche’s fragile world collapses, she seeks refuge with her sister Stella, only to clash with Stella’s volatile husband, Stanley Kowalski. Filmed live at the Young Vic in 2014, it’ll play at The Courtyard Playhouse on June 14. Show starts at 8pm. Donations welcome.

courtyardplayhouse.com

June 15: Head to a cool coffee party in DIFC

Fred’s Coffee Party will make its DIFC debut on Sunday June 15 on the final day of ICD Brookfield Place’s wellness week. After seven days of sessions including breathwork, recovery stations, art therapy, and energising fitness classes, it culminates with brews, bites and good vibes from 11am to 2pm. Sign up via Fred’s Instagram

@fredscoffeeparty, @icdbrookfieldplace June 20: Sing along at a candlelight concert Experience the magic of Adele like never before with a special performance at Raffles The Palm on June 20. Surrounded by the soft glow of candlelight, a string quartet brings 13 of her iconic hits to life in an unforgettable, intimate setting. candlelightexperience.com

Tuesdays in June: Glam up for a mid-week night out at Babylon

Disco Made Me Do It is your reason to make plans around a mid-week party in DIFC this summer. Taking place every Tuesday from 9pm at Babylon in DIFC, this disco-themed night brunch promises retro props, throwback tunes and a multi-course menu paired with free-flowing drinks. It’s Dhs240 with soft drinks and Dhs390 with house drinks.

@babylondifc

June 20 to 22: Roll up, roll up for a circus show

Critically acclaimed Circus 1903 lands at the Coca-Cola Arena this June, bringing with it 30 world-class performers including knife throwers, acrobats, contortionists and daredevils. Tickets start from Dhs125.

@cocacolaarena

June 27: Stretch out the weekend with a Sunday Funday

Wet Deck at W Dubai – The Palm introduces a new monthly party bringing international DJs to its vibrant poolside. With bold rhythms, high energy and beachside bliss, entry is Dhs350, fully redeemable. Indulge in signature dishes and listen to DJ IMEN on the decks. The next one takes place on Sunday June 27.

@wetdeckdubai

June 1, 8 and 29: Shop local at an indoor market

The Ripe Market’s alfresco season may be finished, but you can still shop fashion, accessories, homewares and much more from beloved local brands at their indoor pop-ups. On Sundays, catch it at Times Square Center throughout summer.

@ripemarket

Thursdays in June: Meet your besties for drinks at a new ladies’ night

Girls Gone XO is the new ladies’ night at StreetXO. From 8pm to 10pm every Thursday, Dhs199 gets you three drinks and a tasting menu of experimental street food.

@streetxodubai

June 24: Sing along with an R&B legend

For her first UAE show in over a decade, Mary J Blige returns to Dubai this month. Set to perform a string of anthems that shaped a generation, like Family Affair, No More Drama, Real Love and Be Without You. With 14 albums, over 100 million records sold, nine Grammys, and an Oscar nod, her legacy speaks for itself. Tickets start from Dhs295.

ticketmaster.ae

June 25: Head to the capital for a laugh-out-loud comedy night

Abu Dhabi Comedy Season is in full swing, and this month will see the UAE debut of American comedian and actor, Pete Davidson. Bringing his unique blend of humour and charm to the region for the first time, his unique stand-up style promises an evening of side-splitting comedy. Tickets from Dhs295.

@etihadarena.ae

Until June 30: Last chance to check out a multi-medium exhibition

Zawyeh Gallery in Alserkal Avenue presents The Promise, an evocative exhibition by Palestinian artist Bashir Makhoul, running until June 30. Through painting, sculpture, printmaking, and tapestries, Makhoul explores themes of identity, exile, and the contradictions of home. Drawing on personal experience, his work weaves together symbols of loss and hope, using diverse materials to reflect the fragility and resilience of memory and belonging.

zawyeh.net