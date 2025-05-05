Another fantastic list…

The last week of May is underway, and right as we dive into the summer, we’re bringing you yet another list of all that’s good in town. Here are 5 things to do in Abu Dhabi this week

Monday, May 26

Experience theatrical elegance at Broadway

That it’s located inside the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental is testament to the standards you’ll enjoy, but believe us when we say you need to take your time wandering around this brasserie and bar before grabbing a table and focusing on the menu. Red brick, wall art, live entertainment and dimlit interiors transport you to Broadway Ave. in classy, theatrical fashion. Dining meets drama here, while also being laid-back and relaxing, all at once. Ideal for a weekend catchup.

Broadway, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 690 7999. @broadway.uae

Tuesday, May 27

Experience a rock legacy live

…with the one and only Guns N’ Roses. They’ll perform at the Etihad Arena this Tuesday evening, and bring a revered songbook of rock superhits that will include Sweet Child O’ Mine, Welcome to the Jungle, and more.

Guns N’ Roses, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tuesday May 27, from Dhs380. etihadarena.ae

Drop by a cool cafe

With strong Insta-feed energy, tashas originated in South Africa, but is well-established as a part of the local fabric here. Sublime interiors and a kitchen team with a trained eye for gastronomic detail helped make this eatery an essential pin-drop for those that enjoy crafty cuisine with their coffee. In a sentence, good food, great coffee and nice aesthetics make this a solid remote working spot.

tashas, Unit B02 Cafe, Marsa Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Sat 8am to midnight, Sundays 8am to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 445 0890. @tashascafe

Wednesday, May 28

Slow it all down at this classy spot

Abu Dhabi’s list of hidden bars is beyond impressive, and you shouldn’t miss this one. Located at Al Bateen’s Abu Dhabi EDITION, Library Bar regularly ranks among the capital’s top bars, and there’s never a bad time to find out why. They consistently host exciting takeovers featuring big names from around the world, and have an exciting menu that’s waiting to be unravelled. Make sure to try the menu inspired by regional favourites.

Library Bar, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen, 5pm to midnight Sun to Thurs, 5pm to 1am Fri and Sat. Tel: (02) 208 0000. @abudhabiedition

Thursday, May 29

Laugh it up with Jo Koy

Another firm favourite on the UAE comedy scene, Jo Koy comes to Yas Island as part of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season on May 29. Bringing his ‘Just Being Koy Tour’ to the city next year, you can expect hilarious anecdotes and his fun observational style of comedy that take audiences from his humble beginnings in a Vegas coffee house to selling out arenas worldwide.

Jo Koy Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Thursday May 29, Dhs180. etihadarena.ae