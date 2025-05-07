When “away” is just a table away…
Summer is here. You want out but can’t go far. You didn’t book a flight. You stayed. But that doesn’t mean you want to feel stuck. Maybe you’re just a little homesick – for a pace, a place, a feeling. So you start choosing spots that feel slightly off the map – not literally, but figuratively. A little quieter, a little slower. That kind of energy where lunch turns into golden hour and “one glass” becomes five. It’s not Greece, or Italy, or Thailand, or Brazil – but it almost could be. You get the point. Here are 7 of the best restaurants in Dubai to go to when you want out, but you’re staying in.
Sirene by Gaia
If you love Greece, or never made it but think about going every summer, Sirene by GAIA is where you want to go for lunch, dinner, or even a long, beach day. It’s all white stone, sun-faded neutrals, and just enough bougainvillea to feel like a postcard. The dips are the kind you keep digging bread into. The seafood looks like art and tastes even better. The pasta feels like it’s been made at home, with love. And every table looks out to sea. Hands down, a ten out of ten kind of spot.
Sirene by Gaia, J1 Beach, daily 10am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 834 0303. @sirene_dxb
Mirabelle
At Mirabelle, it’s all blue waters, anchored boats, and that quiet kind of luxury you find along the Mediterranean. Set by the water at the new Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, it’s the kind of place where a leisurely lunch easily flows into sunset drinks. Laid-back yet polished just right, Mirabelle almost makes you forget you’re still in the city. Inspired by the Cote d’Azur, the vibe is quietly chic and relaxed, what’s not to love?
Mirabelle, ground floor, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Jumeirah 3. Tel: 800 323232. jumeirah.com
Gigi Rigolatto
If you’ve ever spent a summer on the Italian coast, or wished you had, Gigi Rigolatto brings the mood to Dubai’s J1 Beach. The setting is lush and inviting, with Mediterranean gardens, a serene pool, a private beach, and even a boutique. Inside, the restaurant is summery, lounge-y, with high red brick archways and stunning olive trees. If that sounds like your kind of vibe, Gigi captures the essence of Italian coastal living.
Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach. Tel: (0)4 558 2067 @gigi_beach_dubai
The Farm, Al Barari
Hidden in a pocket of jungle-like calm, The Farm feels like it shouldn’t exist in Dubai, but that’s the charm. It’s all glass walls, tropical plants, and soft quiet in the middle of Al Barari. Water streams run through endless greenery, and the menu drifts from Thai to Mediterranean for those who like options. It’s pretty, it’s peaceful, and it feels like a full reset.
The Farm, Al Barari, daily 7.30am to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 886 6223.Â thefarmdubai.ae
Flamingo Room by Tashas
Flamingo Room is luxury in the form of art, where rich, African-inspired design meets fine dining. Hand-blown baobab glass installations hang alongside vintage gold mirrors, casting a warm, textured glow throughout the space. The menu matches the vibe with rich seafood highlights like prawns au gratin and calamari Mozambique, plus a cornflake chicken schnitzel from their business lunch selection. A solid choice for anyone craving this kind of scene.
Flamingo Room by tashas, Jumeirah al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah. 12pm to 4pm and 7pm to 1am daily. Tel:(0)4 244 7278.Â flamingoroombytashas.com
Sufret Maryam
Sufret Maryam is for anyone homesick for the Levant, a place rooted deeply in warmth and tradition. Walking in feels like stepping into an authentic Levantine home, full of love and heart. Palestinian, Michelin-awarded Chef Salam Dakkak, who was also awarded Chef of the Year at the What’s On Dubai Awards 2025, brings passion, creativity, and skill to every dish. The food here is next level. If Levantine cuisine and the feeling of home are your vibe, Sufret Maryam should be at the top of your list.
Sufret Maryam, Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. @sufretmaryam
Pai Thai
Tucked along the waterways of Madinat Jumeirah, Pai Thai is well worth the boat ride. Quiet yet atmospheric, it’s a proper Thai spot that stays true to its roots, rich green curry, delicate dumplings, deep-fried prawns in red curry sauce, and mango sticky rice that’s almost too pretty to eat. The setting hits the sweet spot: warm lighting, dark wood, and just enough buzz to feel alive. If you’re craving Thai (and spicy) food in a holiday-like setting, Pai Thai is your scene.
Pai Thai, Jumeirah Al Qasr. @paithaidubai
