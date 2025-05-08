Jet set, stay put…

No flights? No problem. From a Santorini escape to a Broadway night out, we’ve found global getaways hiding in plain sight for you – right here in the UAE. Here are 8 places to experience your favourite travel destinations in the UAE this summer.

Chicago, USA: The Butcher and Still, Four Seasons Abu Dhabi Hotel

A Chicago steakhouse in Abu Dhabi? That’s exactly what The Butcher & Still delivers – but with the finesse you’d expect from the Four Seasons. As you descend into this Prohibition-era venue, the transformation is instant with a roaring Twenties soundtrack that would make Al Capone nod in approval. The menu is pure Windy City energy – dry-aged beef, Kansas City strip loins, and a wedge salad you’ll need two hands to tackle. What really makes the place sing, though, is The Hideaway – a secret underground dining room accessible via a private elevator, that feels like you’re entering a gangster’s vault. Dimly lit, richly detailed, and effortlessly cool, it’s a dining experience that plays the nostalgia card hard – and wins. Dress sharp, order a Manhattan, and let the immersive magic do the rest.

Lima, Peru: COYA Abu Dhabi

COYA is what happens when Peruvian soul food, high-end hospitality, and serious swagger converge. This Abu Dhabi outpost of the global COYA brand is one of the city’s most vibrant destinations, and it’s got the awards to prove it. As soon as you enter, it’s a Latin American explosion – colour, sound, spice. The menu includes ceviches, charred anticuchos, perfectly-grilled meats, and cocktails that balance fire and flair (hello, pisco sour). Artworks line the walls, live DJ sets pulse through the evenings, and there’s a bar culture here that deserves its own passport. They even have their own playlist – just try not to Shazam everything between bites (we tried – and failed). It’s the kind of place you start with dinner and end with dancing, all while feeling like you’ve stumbled into a chic Lima lounge party. If you can’t fly to South America, this might be the next best thing.

Cape Town, South Africa: Flamingo Room by tashas

Flamingo Room doesn’t whisper luxury – it roars it. Located at Jumeirah Al Naseem in Dubai and The Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, it’s the ultimate ode to African elegance with just the right splash of maximalism. From the oversized animal sculptures to the pink velvet chairs and the gold-leaf finishes, the space is meticulously curated – every surface has a story, every detail a wink to the wild. The menu blends global chic with South African roots. Think king crab tagliatelle, burrata with heirloom tomatoes, and seriously good cocktails that come dressed to impress. And then there’s Collective Africa, the in-house concept store that offers everything from curated fashion to décor pieces that make a statement. Come for the Instagram shots, stay for the details, and leave with a shopping bag full of ‘souvenirs’.

New York, USA: Broadway Brasserie & Bar, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

What if Manhattan’s theatre district met Middle Eastern opulence? That’s exactly the mash-up on offer at Broadway Brasserie & Bar, the glittering, jazz-hands-worthy venue inside the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. From exposed brick and dramatic lighting to actual stage performances in the private dining theatre, it’s a place where your dinner comes with a spotlight. The menu fuses classic American and European brasserie favourites, from seared scallops and short ribs to truffled mac and cheese. It’s comfort food – but make it couture. The bar plays with cocktail classics (with a Broadway twist, of course), and live entertainment fills the air with Broadway bops and classy cabaret. Whether you’re here for a romantic date, a night out, or just to feel a little fabulous, the energy is infectious. Dress up, grab a cocktail called “The Curtain Call,” and prepare to be entertained from appetiser to encore.

Santorini, Greece: Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat

Think you need a Schengen visa for a Greek island fix? Think again. Less than an hour outside Abu Dhabi, off Exit 399, sits one of the most jaw-dropping resort properties in the country: Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat. With its blinding white architecture, infinity pools, and Aegean-style serenity, it’s the Greek escape you didn’t know was just a road trip away. This boutique, adults-only haven has just 22 rooms, each one designed with minimalistic luxury and beach-facing tranquility. Many suites open directly onto the sand, giving you that barefoot-luxury vibe with Arabian Gulf views. The restaurants, Oia and Thalassa, serve Mediterranean fine dining with a UAE twist, while Anantara Spa offers everything from Thai massages to Greek olive oil facials. Time slows down, emails can wait, and sunset comes with a side of serenity. Bucket list-worthy? 100 per cent.

Bangkok, Thailand: Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi Hotel

A grand hotel with Thai soul, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi delivers a staycation with depth – and a whole lot of décor. From the moment you arrive, a wave of calm rolls over you: orchids everywhere, soothing music, and a signature scent wafting through the lobby that could make even your most stressful day melt away. Rooms are plush, spacious, and drenched in Thai design, but the real reason to visit is Benjarong – their fine-dining Thai restaurant that’s a favourite with in-the-know locals. Expect intricately-presented dishes, ingredients flown in from Bangkok, and service that feels like a gentle art form. You’ll also want to carve out time for the Namm Spa, which pairs Thai wellness traditions with modern treatments (don’t skip the Thai herbal compress massage or the Hammam). It’s a tranquil temple to Thai hospitality – no jet lag, just jasmine tea and good vibes.

Polynesia: Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts

What is Polynesia, anyway? Wikipedia tells us it is “a subregion of Oceania, made up of over 1,000 islands scattered over the central and southern Pacific Ocean.” And that sounds about right. Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection makes you want to stop and stare the second you get there. Then, you’re inclined to hop on a golf cart and take a tour of the sprawling resort, while you take in all of its Polynesian grandeur that’s reflected in everything from motifs and design like wooden carvings and lava stone, to natural wood and bamboo materials, as well as an open, almost garden-like layout that will have you flagging down buggies for the fun of it. The theme continues in their restaurants Kalea and Hikina, and ingredients like coconut, pineapple and oceanic fare really up the islander factor here. Great for weddings.

Giza, Egypt: Wafi City, Dubai

You can’t miss Wafi City – literally. The pyramid-shaped structure looms over the Al Jadaf area of Dubai like a beacon of ancient Egyptian grandeur, complete with towering obelisks, temple-style facades, and wall carvings that pay homage to the dynasties of old. Inside, Wafi City is a bustling hybrid of a shopping centre, hospitality hub, and cultural playground. From fashion boutiques and Egyptian-themed restaurants to the recently-revamped Wafi Gourmet, there’s something here for every pharaoh wannabe. There’s even a spa offering ancient Egyptian-inspired treatments, because why shouldn’t you feel like Cleopatra on a Tuesday?

Provence, France: French Village, Riverland Dubai

Tucked inside Riverland Dubai is a whimsical pocket of France that looks like it’s been lifted straight out of a storybook. The French Village is designed to mirror 16th century Dijon – cobblestoned paths, crooked alleyways, rustic stone buildings, and all. There’s a river running through it, and the entire area is peppered with charming cafes, street performers, boutique shops, and accordion music that feels straight out of a Parisian rom-com. It’s ridiculously photogenic, especially during golden hour, and perfect for a slow meander, or a cheese platter. On cooler nights, the whole place comes alive with live acts, markets, and even themed festivals. It’s charming, theatrical, and delightfully French – minus the airport queues and exchange rates. It’s basically Provence with parking.

Images: What’s On archive

With contributions from Laura Coughlin