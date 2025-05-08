Cleaner and greener…

Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced that it will install as many as 1000 new charging stations across 400 locations in the UAE capital, in a sustained push for clean energy in a city that is transforming at the speed of light as the world watches in wonder.

The move comes as part of the emirate’s strategic investment in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, under the overarching vision of supporting a gradual, yet concerted transition to clean mobility – and a net-zero emission vision by 2050, which is beginning to gain more clarity with every passing year. The planned installation of these 1,000 charging stations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra is only Phase One of a far more elaborate masterplan that will involve steps such as increasing the number of charging stations annually, commensurate with demand.

While conventional energy sources have long served as the lifeblood of the economy, this new initiative really highlights Abu Dhabi Mobility’s dedication towards harnessing innovating technology in a bid to encourage the use of electric vehicles, all while enhancing the quality of life in the UAE capital. Surprised? Abu Dhabi was crowned the MENA region’s most liveable city only months ago, and has been ranked the safest city in the world for eight years in a row.

The newly-installed stations will operate under the unified brand name, Charge AD, with standardised charging tariffs set at 70 fils per kilowatt-hour for AC (alternating current) chargers and Dhs1.20 per kilowatt-hour, for faster DC (direct current) chargers.

Additionally, the established network will be expanded through collaborations with relevant strategic partners, so you’ll be able to access convenient charging points at prime, high-traffic locations in Abu Dhabi such as hotels and shopping centres.

If you’re wondering about the popularity of electric vehicles in Abu Dhabi, over 15,000 were registered only during Q1 of this year – a whopping 60 per cent rise compared to Q1 of last year.

Images: unsplash