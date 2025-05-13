Quick, safe, and oh-so-smart…

It’s no secret AI-powered cabs and flying taxis are taking over the UAE capital one day at a time, but what might’ve sounded like science-fiction to you before will now be of practical, daily use. In Abu Dhabi, you can hop into a TXAI cab from Yas Island or Saadiyat Island, and be driven to Zayed International Airport (AUH) so you can fly out for the summer.

Media: Abu Dhabi Mobility, What’s On archive

In a new video released by Abu Dhabi Mobility (formerly the ITC) and Zayed International Airport (AUH), you’re taken on a smooth, virtual ride to Abu Dhabi’s airport. The video outlines how the fully-autonomous taxi service, powered by AI and advanced sensing technologies that scan the roads with precision, ensure a safe and smooth trip for riders.

TXAI – the slick, driverless cab service you might’ve spotted casually stood at a red light, was rolled out in the summer of 2023 allowing riders to travel between popular Abu Dhabi landmarks such as Etihad Arena, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Manarat Al Saadiyat, New York University Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina, and other big-ticket hospitality and entertainment landmarks, on both islands.

The expansion of TXAI’s services to Zayed International Airport further underscores how the the future of smart mobility is, well and truly, here.