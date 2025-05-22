Your ideal desert escape…

Abu Dhabi’s impressive portfolio of desert-themed escapes never fails to hit the mark – they’re all-inclusive properties that come with a freeing road trip complimentary. So when we heard IHG were taking over this property to turn it into the ultimate desert escapade, our curiosity was piqued, the car was loaded, and we were on the nice, long 160/kph-limit stretch out to the desert in no time.

Check-in and first feel

You’re welcomed with a selection of Liwa dates and steaming cups of traditional Arabic coffee upon arrival. For a resort, this has to be one of the easiest to navigate in our experience – without making you feel like there’s too little to do and see. From desert-themed recreational activities to a very decent-sized gym, to an infinity pool and sunbeds to work on your holiday tan, and balconies that will have you plucking ripened dates off palms, you’ll feel at home in no time while exploring a very impressive resort.

The space

One thing that stood out to us repeatedly is how ideal this resort would be for patrons seeking a full buyout, and you can’t help, for a second, while you’re stood at the centre of it all, feel like you’re wandering around a private courtyard. If you’re heading out to this resort to celebrate a destination wedding, have a big ol’ family reunion, or hold a corporate retreat to remember, this is it. It’s large enough to accommodate your F&B and R&R needs, with everything so wonderfully accessible – no waiting around for golf carts to get to the main plaza, pool or restaurant. Did we mention they also have a neat ballroom with a projector, in case that corporate retreat recommendation was giving you ideas?

Rooms

A Deluxe King Room with Desert View envelopes you in 32 square metres of Arabian comfort amid the mighty desert dunes. While their rooms may not be villas with private pools, they’re very spacious and well-equipped, allowing you to sprawl out on lavish couches and comfy beds that will have you catching your Z’s in no time.

Most rooms have a pool view (overlooking the central courtyard), and for refreshments, your minibar comes with an impressive selection of soft drinks, alcoholic beverages and nibbles (chargeable). Of course, you also have a neat selection of herbal teas and coffee pods for that morning jump start. Your wardrobes are equipped with all the essentials for a comfy weekend getaway, such as two pairs of slippers, bathrobes, and ironing facilites. For larger parties, we’d recommend the One-Bedroom Liwa Suite or the Two-Bedroom Shamal Suite, complete “homes”, if you will.

Food and Drink

While Al Dhafra Resort only has the one restaurant on site, Al Badiya, it’s all you’d really need. The menu packs in traditional Arabic favourites such as lentil soup and baba ghanoush, and other tasty dishes such as the truffle mushroom soup (our personal favourite) and the shish tawouk skewers. The breakfast buffet is flush with the usual favourites – bread varieties, eggs cooked however you like, fruit platters, cereals, and more.

Layali, their neat on-site bar is classy and intimate without being intimidating. Complete with a baby piano just steps away from the main complex, it’s a quaint spot where you can relax with friends and family after a day exploring the resort, or one you can head to for a quick nightcap before you retire with plans to get the best out of your next day on site.

Activities

Like most other resorts built in the desert here in Abu Dhabi, you’ll be able to experience traditional Arabian activities – a popular draw especially for those visiting from overseas – such as taking pictures with a falcon, riding a camel across the dunes, a traditional basket weaving experience, sand bottle artistry and stargazing in the desert.

What’s On verdict: Relaxed and refined, this is a great staycation spot waiting to be discovered.

Al Dhafra Resort, Vignette Collection, an IHG Hotel, Madinat Zayed, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 656 2512. @aldhafra.resort