Summer travel calling with flydubai…

If you’re not taking advantage of Dubai’s prime geographical positioning on the global map this summer, then what are you doing? Summer is nearly here, and the whispers of travel plans have already started creeping up in general conversation.

The great thing about living in Dubai is that we’re at the centre of all the travel action, and we have some of the best airlines in the game.

If you’re looking for some inspiration for which destination to choose, then look no further than flydubai, gearing up to activate it’s seasonal flight network with 11 added cities to choose from, two of which are brand new additions. Passengers can explore this range of holiday destinations starting June 4 into September.

The two destinations are Al Alamein, Egypt’s stunning Al Sahel North Coast and Antalya, the gorgeous Turkish Riviera. Flights will operate daily from Terminal 2 of Dubai International (DXB) to Antalya International Airport (AYT), starting June 5 and Al Alamein International Airport (DBB) from June 21.

Besides the new destinations, you can also choose from the other 9 popular flights such as Batumi, Bodrum, Corfu, Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Olbia, Santorini, Tivat and Trabzon. The great news is that the summer schedule will be commencing earlier this year, at the beginning of June, to cater to the Eid Al Adha long weekend.

The expanding network will be served by flydubai’s young and efficient fleet including its latest retrofitted aircraft as well as the latest Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft that entered service in April this year.

Where can I book?

Flights are available to book on flydubai.com, flydubai holidays, the official flydubai App, the UAE Contact Centre at (600) 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shops or through their travel partners. The full timetable and up-to-date rates will be available on website, so make sure to keep checking in.

Images: Unsplash