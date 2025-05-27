Sponsored: And it’s family friendly too…

If you’ve ever been to the Amalfi Coast you’ll know it’s elegant, colourful, and serves some really good food. If you’d like to experience that while never leaving Dubai, head on over to Tutto Passa and you’ll get treated to that exact concept. Tutto Passa is located in the gorgeous Delano Hotel on Bluewaters Island and this restaurant is bringing some Italian sunshine to the Middle East.

The Amalfi Brunch has just launched and it will be taking place every Sunday from 1pm to 4pm. Guests can enjoy a buffet-sharing menu full of colourful, delicious and hearty food. There are antipasti and live cooking stations like cheese and cold cuts, a bakery section, roman pizza section, and of course who could be without a pasta and ricotto station. For mains they have choices like seabass, grilled prawns, striploin beef tagliata and slow-baked lamb shoulder. They even have a dessert corner with an array of treats for you to give in to your sweet tooth.

There’s even some captivating live music to add to the relaxing atmosphere as you catch up with friends, family or have a Sunday date. If you have little ones, don’t worry, you can fully relax while they enjoy fun kids’ activities in a playful setting.

The packages for the brunch start from Dhs150 for kids from four to 12 years old, Dhs375 for soft beverage package, Dhs495 for house beverages and if you fancy some champagne in your life, that package is Dhs695.

From the Amalfi Coast, straight to your plate. For more details and to book, visit here.