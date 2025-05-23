Escapism at its finest…

In a thriller flick, a turn (often a wrong one) could lead you down a path of serious consequences. And as I take an almost too-fast-for-my-own-good turn into Exit 399 (E11) driving up from the beating heart of the UAE capital, I am, for a split second, tempted to feel like I’ve taken a wrong turn myself, letting my mind straddle the potentially barbed fence between hesitation and an undying trust in the super-app that is Maps.

Minutes later, I don’t care. Ghantoot is freeing, and ideal for a fan of aimless drives like myself. Except there’s nothing aimless about today’s trip. A channel of true blue water runs parallel to the narrow strip I am flooring it down, lapping against a stone embankment. “10 minutes”, my GPS reads.

My eyes scan the streets for speed limit signs, and while I spot none, a cloud of dust in my rearview mirror reminds me to slow down and exercise caution on this narrow street. Moments later, it all begins to make sense. This is no mirage – it’s an uber-luxurious complex of Grecian architecture that miraculously sprouts from seemingly nowhere. For a second, I’m left wondering if I’ve traversed asphalt for the better part of the hour past, or have piloted a jet 35,000 feet above it all to the Aegean gem itself.

This is the marvel that is Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat, and it’s proof that Abu Dhabi and the UAE can achieve anything. It stands tall, with the poise and quiet confidence of someone that knows they can look you dead in the eye and charm you in a trice.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re reliving your trip to Greece, testing the waters before you make the trip over, or if catharsis from missing that Santorini wedding is what you’re chasing here. Either way, you’ll head home from this adults-only retreat feeling like a winner, and then some.

Images: supplied

Rooms and facilities

The retreat itself is planned so you are constantly in touch with the elements, as wind, water, sun (or stars), and sand are constantly in your frame. The rooms are sea-view coves, with some extending to a terrace. Know that Santorini shot that’s taken over the ‘gram, and everyone’s profile pictures? You can get yours here, with a touch of true Arabian luxury.

Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat holds a total of 22 adults-only villas. Its exclusivity is planned, and deliberate, such that you can hear the wind. This is soul-touching tranquility you’ll rarely find in a part of the world that’s evolving at the speed of light. Hyperdevelopment, I call it. The rooms are well-stocked, and yet so spacious. It’s like wandering around a big white Greek castle, and that’s apt considering the retreat is tucked away from the urban jungle.

To infinity and beyond

The infinity pool is a sight to behold, and what a body of water overlooking another can make you feel at a thematic resort is best experienced than read about. Keep your head above the water to watch the sun dip into the Arabian sea, before the whitewashed property is bathed in electric blue hues when dusk comes around. You can make your way to the swim-up bar when you’re in the mood for a refreshing beverage to go with those views.

Wellness is a huge part of your experience, and in addition to everything nature itself treats you to during your stay, you must experience Anantara Spa. From a rejuvenating massage to hammam, sauna facilities and a plunge pool, you’ll come to realise why the property brands itself as a retreat.

Eat and drink

Fancy a steak by the sea? Resident eat Thalassa will make it happen, with the Australian wagyu tartar (Dhs220). If you’re feeling inspired by the endlessness of the sea, there’s everything from Dibba Bay oysters (Dhs180) with sherry mignonette and lemon to oyster Rockefeller with champagne butter (Dhs200). But you’ll also want to sail across the menu completely before making your order, because dishes like the seared Madagascan tiger prawns and Hokkaido scallops (Dhs250) are too good to flip past. Hard time deciding? Go big with the Thalassina seafood platter (Dhs425). It’s a medley of the sea’s finest catch rolled into one luxuriant platter.

When it’s time for breakfast, steps away lies Oia Oasis, with a bountiful spread of Arabian delights and breakfast specialities, served both buffet-style and a la carte. We recommend dining on their terrace for a peerless experience.

Closing

There is no shame in losing yourself to the sands of time at an architectural jewel like this one. Peering at a setting sun that’s spitting hues of vermillion into the UAE sky, or while your eyes scan constellations during the wee hours on your Grecian terrace, your stay is bound to feel like a dream.

Like a movie, with the soundtrack to your slideshow of memories composed by Mother Nature herself.

The waves. The wind. The wonder. All yours to experience, at Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat.

Verdict: Stasis amid chaos is a desired duality that’s seldom attained. At this retreat, it is yours to discover.

Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat, Ghantoot (off Exit 399), Abu Dhabi, UAE. @anantarasantorini