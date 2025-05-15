Parents, mark your calendar…

Parenting is hard… especially for new parents who don’t know what to expect when the little one comes around. If you want advice or want to save some money on the (seemingly never-ending) baby items you need, head to the Baby Expo. It returns to Dubai for its second edition this weekend on Friday, May 16 and 17, 2025.

This year, the Baby Expo is presented by Blaura, and families and expectant parents can explore a wide range of products from more than 250 world-renowned brands, resources, activities, and over 100 expert speakers. The expo takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Ticket prices start from Dhs70, which is the general pass for one day; however, if you want to attend both days, it’s Dhs130. A general admission pass for one day plus a goody bag is Dhs230, and for both days, Dhs290.

You can view other ticket prices and make your purchase here.

What to expect?

The Baby Expo will bring together brands from the baby, toddler, and maternity sectors all under one roof. Expect to see some of the world’s most trusted brands and services, including Blaura, Stokke, Cybex, Baby Brezza, Nanit, Tommee Tippee, Doona, Lansinoh and Maxi Cosi.

This also means that parents will be able to compare products and specifications across brands and decide what’s best for their babies and little ones. And yes, the items will be discounted specially for the Expo.

Want to relax your feet? There will be dedicated mum and baby chill-out zones, plus entertainment for all the family. Mums will also be able to relax at the dedicated Mother & Baby Relaxation Lounge where they can enjoy some much-needed me-time.

You will even get some much-needed tips and insights from leading industry experts addressing every stage of early childhood development, from newborn care and sleep routines to feeding options, pregnancy and post-partum wellness and positive parenting techniques.

Some of the names on the panel include Dubai’s go-to sleep consultant from Nurture 2 Sleep – Julie Mallon, the UK’s leading potty training expert and founder of My Carry Potty – Amanda Jenner, and more. You can also expect a host of celebrity interviews presented by Kris Fade.

Take note fam, Blaura Wellness Centre isn’t just sponsoring the expo, but it will be opening a family wellness centre in the summer of 2025. So stay tuned. Blaura Wellness Centre is a state-of-the-art holistic wellness sanctuary for women, children, and families that blends world-class expertise with a nurturing, luxurious environment.

Want to learn more? Head to the official website, thebabyexpo.com.

Images: Supplied and Unsplash