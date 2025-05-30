The midday break you’ve been dreaming of…

From the minds behind the capital’s favourite pizza, Marmellata, Barbassi is a canteen-style eatery that’s made its place in a subtle corner of Mina Zayed’s creative Madar39 neighbourhood. This sandwich-focused cafeteria arrives at M39 with all the warmth and flavour-packed flair we’ve come to expect from the Dagstanis and their crew. We’re told Barbassi refers to an Italian herb, but this particular snack bar is named after owner Raj’s son – Sebastian “Bassi” Dagstani.

Whether you’re grabbing a sandwich between meetings or catching up over a coffee, this restaurant delivers, and delivers well – with speed, quality, and of course, taste, serving up a winning trifecta. Barbassi is cosy, warm, and welcoming. With long, wooden counters, a strategic splattering of wallpaper, homely hues and minimalistic design, it’s really only enough room to slip in, make your order, exchange pleasantries, and sit down for a quick bite before you’re back to the hustle. But it’s in those few minutes that you’ll notice the quiet elements of their design. In true creative neighbourhood fashion, there’s also a small corner that has Barbassi-themed merch up for sale – crew neck shirts, baseball hats – much like the clothing the crew themselves wear.

Images: supplied

The menu is a clear extension of Marmellata’s ethos: simple, honest food using high quality, ethically sourced ingredients. You’ll find familiar favourites like truffle honey, salami, roast beef, and pickled veggies making delicious reappearances, but tucked into fluffy focaccia sandwiches this time around. For only Dhs25, the olive, tomato, and oregano focaccia is a standout, as is the lemon, olive and thyme – both humble, but packed with flavour. If you’re feeling hungrier, their Dhs45 focaccia sandwiches pack a bigger punch. Options such as the melted ham and cheese with veal rump and mustard pickle are indulgent and satisfying, while the roasted mushroom focaccia with truffle labneh is a meat-free masterpiece. Yes, they agree a mid-day pick-me-up would be incomplete without its selection of coffees, so make sure to grab a cuppa Joe – capuccinos, lattes, they pour it all. And if a sugary supercharge is what you need, the Hein’s orange and almond cake at Dhs20 is what you need. Wash it all down with the Fountain of Youth, that you just might spot behind the counter as you’re placing your order.

It’s become a bit of a custom for the What’s On Abu Dhabi crew to get the chef to sign a copy of the menu, when we visit a great new spot for the first time. Respect, gratitude, one for the memoirs. In his signature style, Raj shrugs it off and reluctantly accepts our Sharpie, before signing La Carte with a “Thank you – always, always, always”. Big surprise.

What’s On verdict: This culinary pitstop is a slice of Abu Dhabi’s creative soul.

Barbassi, M39, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, Thur to Sun 11am to 2pm. @barbassiboom