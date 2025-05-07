Give in…

What happens at a speakeasy, stays at a speakeasy. Which is possibly why these establishments have become such a hit with the bar-hoppers in this town. On that note, here are 5 of the best speakeasy bars in Abu Dhabi you must try.

For when you really need to keep an eye out…

…so you don’t miss the entrance that leads you into this secret soiree spot at Rosewood Abu Dhabi. Hidden Bar offers gorgeous waterfront and skyline views, but it’s mainly a spot that pays homage to gin, with over 200 varieties and more than 10 types of tonic, in addition to refined nibbles and premium wine selections.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, 5pm onwards. Tel: (02) 813 5550. @rosewoodabudhabi

For breathtaking interiors

Luxe bar and lounge Perlage has had capitalites wowed from the get-go, since their launch in late 2023. Deep red hues and signature speakeasy vibes welcome you to chic luxury like few other spots do, and you’ll want to kick back and relax as you show up at your finest to enjoy this experience. It’s theatrical, it’s sultry, and it’s where you want to be this weekend.

Perlage, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Tuesday to Sunday, 8pm to 3am. Tel: (0)58 288 8164. @barperlageae

For a sophisticated meetup

If you’re still reading, you’re clearly a fan of hidden bars, which means you shouldn’t miss this one. Located at Al Bateen’s Abu Dhabi EDITION, Library Bar regularly ranks among the capital’s top bars, and there’s never a bad time to find out why. They consistently host exciting takeovers featuring big names from around the world, and have an exciting menu that’s waiting to be unravelled.

Library Bar, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen, 5pm to midnight Sun to Thurs, 5pm to 1am Fri and Sat. Tel: (02) 208 0000. @abudhabiedition

For the ideal ladies’ night out

Dragon’s Tooth at Rosewood Abu Dhabi is often our favourite speakeasy in the capital. In addition to being just that with room for only a small party of patrons, it also hosts a great ladies’ night, with Tales of the Orient offering two signature cocktails – each inspired by one of eight remarkable personalities, alongside a choice of two legendary dim sum selections from a curated menu.

Dragon’s Tooth, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Thurs and Fri, 5pm to 1am, Dhs125, Tel: (0) 2 813 5588, @rosewoodabudhabi

For a slice of 1920s Chicago

Step back in time to the Roaring Twenties, and lose yourself to a speakeasy vibe native to The Windy City when you find your way to The Hideaway, at the Four Seasons Abu Dhabi. Get set for one surprise after another, as you enjoy the exclusivity and attention-to-detail this venue has to offer. Hint: turn into What’s On Abu Dhabi’s Restaurant of the Year, Butcher & Still, and then ask around – you just might find it. Speakeasy? Private dining? Decide for yourself.

Butcher and Still, Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, min. spend Dhs10,000. @fsabudhabi

And when you’re seeking stunning views…

…on that trip to neighbouring Dubai – head to the high-luxury SLS Dubai and get whisked away to Level 74, where Smoke & Mirrors awaits. With incredible vistas of Dubai and a tranquility native only to a speakeasy, this cooler-than-ice bar is all you want from a speakeasy, and shrouded in dark-hued mystery. It’s not just about the drinks, however – a menu that packs dishes such as the grilled Picañha a La Parrilla, and special themed evenings such as the Industry Night and the Sunday Gents’ Night make it an all-star addition to the nightlife scene.

SLS Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, 5pm to 2am daily. @smokeandmirrorsdubai