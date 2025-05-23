After months and months of waiting…

Bla Bla Bar is taking shape in Abu Dhabi today (Friday, May 23), at dining and leisure hotspot Yas Marina.

Images: supplied

The space has had signs up for months on Yas, prompting curious fans of the local dining scene to make guesstimates as to when doors could open to the public. Do note, however, that this location has no relation to the hugely popular Dubai nightlife venue.

The new Abu Dhabi opening is positioning itself as the place to be come Friday evening, and will add to an already exciting line-up of culinary hotspots on Yas Marina with favourites such as Cipriani, Diablito and Mika already proving popular fan favourites in the capital.

You can look forward to an exciting ladies’ night offer that will have Bla Bla Bar Abu Dhabi serving up free cocktails for the ladies, during the first three weeks following its opening today, and a happy hour promotion that runs from 6pm to 10pm daily.

Yas Marina is known for its stunning waterside views in Abu Dhabi, and provides diners the ideal spot for a memorable evening out in the company of gorgeous yachts, roaring jets and a multitude of exciting restaurants and bars.

Bla Bla Bar, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, weekdays 6pm to 1am and weekends 6pm to 3am. @yasmarinaabudhabi