Homebuyers, start your engines…

For automotive enthusiasts, few names in the business define luxury and high performance like German aftermarket giants Brabus do. Now, the iconic brand has announced plans to launch a themed residential development in Abu Dhabi, in 2029.

3 of 12

The exclusive enclave will be built in the UAE capital’s gorgeous Al Raha Beach area, bringing with its a marvellous mix of German precision, Brabus luxury and premium options – coupled with stunning Al Raha water views.

The luxe residential development will be located on a private island – hence the name – offering residents sleek, sophisticated housing options ranging from 2-bedroom apartment configurations to much larger 4-bedroom duplexes, across a total of 352 units. The development will be classified as a freehold property, and will be available to buyers of all nationalities with a starting price tag of Dhs2.8 million (Dhs50,000 to reserve your unit). Keys will be handed over in early 2029.

Look and feel

While we’re excited to see it all unfold, we hear this will be a prime example of modern architecture-meets-custom interiors. You can expect to reside in a space finished with marble, sintered stone, and natural wood, available in three signature palettes: Black & bold, White Bliss, and Gray Haven. Homes will have floor-to-ceiling windows, smart home automation, and panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, plus prime Abu Dhabi real estate locations such as Yas Island and Saadiyat Island.

Amenities

Like most high-luxury properties being unveiled in the UAE capital lately, Brabus Island by Reportage Properties will feature multiple swimming pools, a residents-only padel court, spa, sauna, steam rooms, gym, outdoor jacuzzi, barbecue areas and kids’ play areas, to name only a few of their amenities.

Convenience

Its strategic Al Raha Beach location means in addition to living in one of Abu Dhabi’s top family-friendly areas, you’ll also have several leading Abu Dhabi restaurants (including pet-friendly options), schools, multiple popular fitness and wellness options, and world-class landmarks including Saadiyat Cultural District, Etihad Arena, and of course, Zayed International Airport – all within easy reach.

Brabus is a leading German high-performance automotive aftermarket brand that has gained widespread popularity owing to its incredible work with Mercedes-Benz, Maybach, and others over the last 50 years.

We’re excited to see this one take shape…

Images: brabusisland.ae