His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has announced the launch of the Rashid Rover 2, the UAE’s second mission to the Moon’s surface.

The mission will be executed in partnership with a US-based company, Firefly Aerospace, who will provide the payload delivery services to carry out the mission as part of the Emirates Lunar Mission scheduled for 2026. With this mission, the UAE will hit a major milestone, being only the second country in the world to attempt a landing on the far side of the moon.

A strategic agreement has been put in place between the two entities, and the Rashid 2 Rover will be deployed to the far side of the Moon on Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lander stacked on the Elytra Dark orbital vehicle, on behalf of the UAE.

Sheikh Hamdan made the announcement in a post on his social media channel, expressing how the UAE continues to make waves in the field of space exploration and is cementing itself as a global contender in the space race. He wrote: “I witnessed the signing of a strategic agreement between MBRSC and US-based Firefly Aerospace to provide the payload delivery services for the Rashid 2 Rover, as part of the Emirates Lunar Mission scheduled for 2026. The mission is set to make the UAE only the second country in history to attempt a landing in the moon’s far side, placing the nation at the forefront of space exploration,”

