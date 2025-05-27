Coffee dates galore…

Glamming up, going to a pretty cafe and gorging on coffee and pastries as we chat the time away? Sign us up! Coffee dates for no particular reason besides just coffee dates will forever be the ultimate mark of an evolved friendship – that’s when you know this one’s staying. Luckily for all us firm believers, Al Wasl Road seems to be the hotspot for gorgeous cafes – here’s just a few of them. Take your pick.

The Good Moon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The Good Moon is a brand new addition to Al Wasl’s collection of cafes, and is a tranquil oasis serving up an all-day menu, specialty coffee and matcha, and food you’ll keep coming back for. Everything is white and cream and beige – rust red chairs and a buttery, glowing 3D fixture of a moon offer a visual break. It’s a pleasant deception, with both aesthetics and worthwhile fare.

The Good Moon, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, daily, 5pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 266 8733, @thegoodmoondxb

The Grey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Grey (@thegreydxb)



This modernist space is more a lifestyle concept than just a cafe and blends coffee culture with the multicultural fabric of the city. The sleek, minimalist grey interiors are hard to miss and the menu features a variety of delectable eats such as breakfast bits, renditions of eggs, burgers and of course, all the coffee. Iced teas, boba, smoothies and mocktails are a bonus.

The Grey, 9A Street, Al Wasl Road, Dubai, daily, 7.30am to 11pm, Tel: (0) 4 236 2996, @theygreydxb

Forever Rose Cafe

The facade of Forever Rose Cafe is unmissable as you drive down the Al Wasl Road, with its stunning 3D -sketchbook look. The concept is inspired by a storybook theme, and basically, the entire space resembles a hand drawn cafe made to look like 3D. The cafe serves light bites, mains, sweet treats and coffee, so it’s perfect for a casual coffee date.

Forever Rose Cafe, Box Park, Al Wasl Road, daily, 8am to 12am, Tel: (0) 4 548 4210, @foreverrosecafe

Around The Block

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AROUND THE BLOCK (@aroundtheblock)



Around The Block opened doors in 2019, and has been serving up handcrafted speciality coffees and international dishes with a local twist ever since. Everything about this space is sleek and minimalist, from the interiors to the cutlery, and simple, good food is always around the block.

Around The Block, Wasl 51, daily, 8am to 11.30pm, Tel: (0) 4 342 8000, @aroundtheblock

Alchemy Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by △ L C H E M Y (@alchemydubai)



The minimalist look seems to be all the rage, as Alchemy Cafe is another one from that category. The coffee is truly the highlight here, sourced from ethical single farms coffees, then roasted to perfection. There is also a patisserie, serving handcrafted pastries, cakes and treats. Every variety of coffee your heart desires – it’s all there.

Alchemy Cafe, Al Wasl Road, Dubai, daily, 8am to 10pm, Tel: (0) 4 344 2466, @alchemydubai

Saddle Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ســـــــادل • دبي (@saddledubai)



This unique food experience offers more than just artisan coffee. The menu is quite the spread, and features from pastries to sourdough toast and granola to acai and more. Perfect for a wholesome breakfast, a coffee pick-me-up or a relaxing matcha. The concept of Saddle follows a pop-up format, with trucks and themed stalls coming now regularly.

Saddle Cafe, Al Wasl Road, daily, 7am to 2am, Tel: (0) 56 401 5771, @saddledubai

Cafe Two Point Oh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Two Point Oh (@cafetwopointoh)



Think cafe experience but elevated. Cafe Two Point Oh bridges the gap between cafe life and gourmet dining, with a full-fledged menu developed by fine dining chefs. Of course, we do have the artisan coffee and the breakfast fare, but here you can truly indulge.

Cafe Two Point Oh, Al Wasl Road, daily, 8am to 11pm, @cafetwopointoh

Bagel Yard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bagel Yard (@bagelyard)



Bagel Yard brings to Dubai the taste of freshly-made bagels from Montreal. Inspired by Montreal’s bagel culture, each bagel is hand-rolled and wood-fired the traditional way: a little crunch and a slight chew. It’s a little bit of a different offering than your usual cafe varieties and just the thing to add some variety to your coffee dates.

Bagel Yard, Al Wasl Road, Dubai, daily, 8am to 11pm, Tel: (0) 4 349 5404, @bagelyard

Paus;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paus; Wellness + Community (@pausclub)

Not only can you have cute dates with your pals at Paus;, you can also take your office to it, you can start your self-care journey and you can be a part of a community. The spot offers an all-day breakfast and a wellness space offering food, healing and mental well-being to all.

Paus;, Al Reef Villas, Al Wasl Road, Dubai, daily, 7am to 10pm, Tel: (0) 4 266 5329, @pausdxb.cafe

amongst few café

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amongst few™ (@amongstfew)

You probably know amongst few as the premium lifestyle and streetwear brand, but they also have a cafe, and it’s just as premium as you would think. The menu is quite extensive and features a mix of the cuisines and dishes from around the world. The coffee shop meets creative space is adjacent to the amongst few brick-and-mortar store.

amongst few café, Bahwan Complex, Al Wasl Road, daily, 9am to 9pm, Tel: (0) 4 236 0031, @amongstfewcafe

Lune Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LUNE LOUNGE (@lunedubai)



As minimalist as it gets, Lune Lounge is a stunning stone space that will transport you into a zone of calm and serenity. The all-white cafe has the perfect vantage point for a gorgeous view of the Burj Khalifa and even has a terrace for you to enjoy this glorious weather that’s come upon us.

Lune Lounge, Al Wasl Road, Dubai, daily, 3pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 223 9544, @lunedubai

Late Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐋𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐆𝐄 (@late.ae)

Late Lounge is the perfect daytime coffee date vibe – the clean wooden furniture and the carefully curated greenery. There’s much to sample on the menu, besides the pastries and the coffee, including different flavours of pizza, breakfast dishes, burgers, sandwiches and more.

Late Lounge, Al Wasl Road, Dubai, daily, 9am to 1am, Tel: (0) 50 771 9938, @late.ae

AJ1881

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AJ1881 (@aj1881.uae)



This stylish spot is all about those delicious cafe bites and premium coffee. The interiors feature a beautiful, expansive light display on the ceiling and traditional murals on the walls. A strong contender for your coffee date consideration.

AJ1881, Al Wasl Road Dubai, daily, 8am to 12am, Tel: (0) 4 546 9001, @aj1881.uae

1640 Bistronomy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)



1640 Bistronomy is all things chic and understated. Inspired by the European bistro experience, the venue will position itself as a gastronomical hub that serves as an evolving platform for formulating unique F&B solutions.

1640 Bistronomy, Wasl Vita, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, daily, 8am to 12am, Tel: (0) 50 903 4929, @1640bistronomyuae

Brunch & Cake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brunch & Cake UAE (@brunchandcake)

Located on a sunny patch of Wasl 51, this is a crowd favourite and has been for a while. They serve up delicious classics and coffee and if you’re looking for a great place to have your lunchtime dates, this is it. Brunch & Cake not only has great desserts, but also hearty savouries, with the burger and the grandma’s lasagna being our personal favourite.

Brunch & Cake, Wasl 51, Tues to Sun, 12pm to 12am, Mon, 12pm to 9.30pm, closed on Thurs, Tel: ( 0) 4 340 5662, @brunchandcake

L’Occitane Café

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’Occitane Cafe Dubai (@loccitanecafe)



Not only is the French beauty brand’s stunning café perfect for a sweet treat for two from the patisserie, it also offers the most for the skincare enthusiast. Treat yourself to a complimentary facial or hand massage and discover the store’s latest skincare launches while tucking into French favourites such as crepes, French onion soup, steak frites, and French pizza.

L’Occitane Café, City Walk, daily, 9am to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 346 1825. @loccitanecaf

Milk Bakery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milk Bakery (@milkbakery.ae)

Pastries, pastries and more pastries – this is the ethos of Milk Bakery and we’re not complaining. Located in Wasl 51, this spot is uber popular, serving up amazing sweet treats, coffees, smoothies and more. It’s got that typical Dubai-esque barebones look, so the aesthetics are there. They also have sourdough and breakfast foods, so all your dates are sorted.

Milk Bakery, Wasl 51, daily, 9am to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 344 5444, @milkbakery.ae

Stay Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐘 (@stay.dxb)

Located in Dar Wasl, this is another one of those cosy spots you can go to for a coffee date, to work, to meet friends, or just to take yourself out for a nice time and some sweet treats. Coffee and croissants are of course a must, and it’s got that all-white sort of calming interior that w8ill automatically transport you. Perfect from day to night.

Stay Cafe, Dar Wasl, Mon to Sun, 10am to 2am, Tel: (0) 58 859 6395, @stay.dxb

Images: Social and supplied