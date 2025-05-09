The Chelsea Residences will be the first of its kind…

A new residence project coming up in the city? Nothing new. But football fans will love this upcoming residence project coming up in Dubai, which will see DAMAC Properties teaming up with Chelsea Football Club.

And yes, of course, it will be a football-themed branded real estate development.

Here’s what we know…

Located in Dubai Maritime City, Chelsea Residences by DAMAC comprises of six towers, and yes, each will be kitted out with Chelsea-branded amenities. In fact, according to the announcement, ‘the Chelsea brand permeates every square foot of the property.’

Each tower will rise 130 metres high and will boast 1,400 sea-facing units offering views of the Arabian Sea.

The property will include wellness facilities, an outdoor rooftop football pitch, and an Aquarium Lounge in Chelsea blue. Residents will also be able to enjoy a game in the private cinema, train in the Chelsea Athlete Performance Centre, or relax in the Rain Therapy Room.

With a focus on health and fitness, the project will include a cryotherapy centre, forest relaxation pods, a kneipp parkour therapy path, a starlit wellness centre, and a yoga studio. And of course, we can expect an infinity pool, too.

Now you can’t live in a football club inspired residence, and… not watch the matches. And at Chelsea Football Club, you can catch the games at a resort-style mancave where the games will be screened live. During the break, you can spend time with boxing, darts, and more.

Dining establishments as well take a ‘wellness-first’ approach with the residences offering Dubai’s first healthy mono-diet café, a private chef’s table experience, and the show-stopping Captain’s Table—a resident-exclusive event series hosted by Chelsea F.C. legends.

More to come…

DAMAC Properties is also the developer behind other luxury projects, including the luxury fashion house Cavalli. Cavalli Couture is the wow-worthy canal-front residential building where each of the residences is influenced by a tropical Amazonian rainforest.

Another skyscraper slowly rising is the Safa One and Safa Two in Al Safa. This futuristic-looking twin tower development promises exclusive living and luxury interiors by Swiss jewelry brand, de Grisogono. It will brag a floating infinity pool set between the two towers, complete with a diamond surface that sparkles at night.

DAMAC properties is also the mastermind behind Chic Tower in Business Bay. It is also branded by Swiss master jeweler de Grisogono, and has wellness in focus. The piece de resistance? An 180-metre-long lazy river, laced through the centre of the 30-story skyscraper.

