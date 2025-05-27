Sponsored: Recognising the best in the business…

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) is back with Urban Treasures, for the fourth edition of this hugely successful initiative in the UAE capital which will be held on May 27.

Launched with the intention of recognising the UAE capital’s landmark homegrown businesses that’ve stood the test of time for over two decades or more, the list typically all the beloved homegrown businesses that have become a household name in the community, and even some that have contributed longstanding value to the Abu Dhabi economy as hidden gems.

Images: supplied

The DCT’s Urban Treasures Initiative strives to bestow a special status upon retail establishments and other long-serving businesses in the capital, with the aim of highlighting, preserving and promoting these businesses. Notable establishments that will be honoured include those such as restaurants, bakeries, tailors, fabric stores, perfumeries, jewelleries, pharmacies, photography studios and more.

The recognition of these urban treasures is part of Abu Dhabi’s sustained enedavours aimed at celebrating and safeguarding homegrown, family-owned brands that help the capital’s economy thrive. They will be recognised in a special ceremony on May 27, as the unsung heroes that have woven the social and cultural fabric of the city before it evolved into the bustling example of change it is today.

It bolsters the DCT’s aim, and the UAE capital’s image as a cultural centre in the country, known for its extensive strides in protecting, preserving and recognising leading brands and providers of goods and services to the Abu Dhabi public.

