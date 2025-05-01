Your tastebuds (and your wallet) will thank you this Dubai Restaurant Week…

Dubai Restaurant Week is back and bringing deals you can’t miss this summer. Running from May 9 to 25, this is the best way to dine at some of the best, most expensive restaurants in Dubai, but for less. Tuck into two-course lunch and three-course dinner menus for a fraction of the original cost at some of the most-talked-about venues in the city – more than 100 of them to choose from this year.

The deal…

Each restaurant will present an exclusive set menu featuring a two-course lunch for Dhs125 or a three-course dinner for Dhs250 per person. Bookings are now open, and you can make yours on Visit Dubai or the Dubai Restaurant Week official booking partner, OpenTable. Due to limited-time menus and high demand, early reservations are highly recommended.

Menus you can’t miss…

Jun’s

Lunch menu: Dhs125

Dinner menu: Dhs250

The highlights: The two-course lunch menu priced at AED125 features claypot rice specialties, while dinner guests can enjoy a three-course meal for AED250 with standouts like miso Chilean sea bass and corn-fed baby chicken in red coconut curry.

Jun’s, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, daily, 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 457 6035, @junsdubai

Gerbou

Lunch menu: Dhs125

Dinner menu: Dhs250

The highlights: The dinner experience elevates traditional flavours with starters including charred cabbage or sea bass hadiqa, followed by mains like vegetable salona with curry leaves and rice or chicken macarona, concluding with authentic desserts such as date cake or logaimat.

Gerbou, Nad Al Sheba, Mon to Fri, 7am to 11pm, Sat and Sun, 8am to 12am, Tel: (0) 4 222 6888, @gerbou

La Cantine du Faubourg

Lunch menu: Dhs125

Dinner menu: Dhs250

The highlights: For dinner, diners can enjoy sophisticated starters like sea bass carpaccio with ginger dressing or roasted beetroot with goat’s cheese cream, followed by elegant mains such as sea bass with quinoa and Parmesan sauce or beef tartare with caper, parsley and potato crisps.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Boulevard Emirates Towers, Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 2am, Fri and Sat, 12pm to 3am, Sun, 1pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 352 7105, @lacantinedubai

Demon Duck

Dinner menu: Dhs250

The highlights: The dinner experience features dishes like crispy duck with Alvin’s special hummus or bang bang chicken with tangy and spicy flavours, sweet and sour chicken with lychee and Turkish delight or 48-hour short ribs with sweet pickle and kalbi sauce.

Demon Duck, Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island, daily, 6pm to 12am, Tel: (0) 4 556 6466, @demonduckdubai

Studio Frantzén

Dinner menu: Dhs250

The highlights: The set dinner menu features dishes like sea bass ceviche with “tiger’s milk” vinaigrette, salmon with fingerlime, baby chicken with roasted chicken aioli or roasted cauliflower with truffle and hazelnuts.

Studio Frantzén, Atlantis, The Palm, Mon to Fri, 6pm to 1am, Sat and Sun, 12pm to 4pm , 6pm to 1am, Tel: (0) 54 584 3105, @studiofrantzendubai

Girl & the Goose – Restaurante Centroamericano

Lunch menu: Dhs125

Dinner menu: Dhs250

The highlights: At lunch, try the elotes loco corn salad with pecans and feta or refried beans crispy tostadas with miso glazed squash, and at dinner guests can explore more elevated options including ensalada de tomates heritage with Parmesan foam or duck confit with squash purée and orange-coffee reduction.

Girl & the Goose – Restaurante Centroamericano, Anantara Downtown, daily, 12pm to 1am, Tel: (0) 4 575 3760, @girl.and.the.goose

21grams

Lunch menu: Dhs125

Dinner menu: Dhs250

The highlights: The two-course lunch menu showcases specialties like burnt eggplant hummus, zucchini fritters and breaded chicken roll stuffed with cheese, while dinner diners can enjoy a three-course meal featuring chicken liver pate, roasted goodness salad with local burrata and slow roasted lamb shoulder in milk.

21grams, Meyan Mall, Mon to Wed, 8am to 5pm, Thurs to Sun, 8am to 11pm, Tel: (0) 50 841 5021, @21grams.dubai

CÉ LA VI

Lunch menu: Dhs125

Dinner menu: Dhs250

The highlights: The two-course lunch menu includes delights such as salmon avocado maki, main courses such as satay-marinated chicken breast with coconut rice. For dinner, diners can enjoy a three-course meal featuring starters like California maki, beetroot tartare with vegan chili yoghurt and mains like grilled salmon with asparagus jus or Korean fried chicken.

CÉ LA VI, Address Sky View, Sun to Fri, 12pm to 3am, Sat, 12.30pm to 3am, Tel: (0) 4 582 6111, @celavidubai

Duck & Waffle

Lunch menu: Dhs125

Dinner menu: Dhs250

The highlights: The two-course lunch menu offers signature items like lobster roll with spicy Marie Rose sauce, spicy ox cheek doughnut with apricot jam. The dinner menu offers seared beef carpaccio and harissa roasted cauliflower, along with mains such as roasted baby chicken with wild mushrooms and smashed burger with cheese, pickles and onions.

Duck & Waffle, Innovation Tower, Trade Centre, Mon to Wed, 7am to 2am, Thurs and Fri, 7am to 5am, Sat, 9am to 5am, Sun, 9am to 1am, Tel: (0) 4 336 9876, @duckandwaffledubai

The Beam by Nick Alvis

Dinner menu: Dhs250

The highlights: The dinner menu features dishes such as artichoke risotto with crispy hens egg and seasonal truffle, hot smoked salmon with brown shrimp and chive butter sauce and hot chocolate pot with frozen malt.

The Beam by Nick Alvis, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, daily, 5pm to 11pm, Tel: (0) 4 399 5555, @thebeamdubai

More top restaurants include The Artisan, Eugène Eugène, Alici, Soul Kitchen, Chez Wam, Mimi Kakushi, Lúnico, Riviera by Jean Imbert, Sucre Fine Dining, Coya, Gitano, Beefbar, Rare and Ling Ling. Discover the complete list of 103 participating restaurants here.

Dubai Restaurant Week, across various locations, May 9 to 25

