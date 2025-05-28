Dive into the magic of the French Riviera under the stars at Twiggy

Sponsored: Your ticket to the Mediterranean coastline…

Twiggy is one of the prettiest restaurants in Dubai, and if that wasn’t enough to lure you to the Mediterranean Beach Club & Restaurant, this new offer certainly will.

The beautiful chic beach club is the epitome of French-Mediterranean elegance, sitting pretty on the shores of Dubai Creek Resort. And it’s your perfect escape to the Côte d’Azur without the need of a passport.

For the summer, Twiggy has introduced Tropézienne Nights – a new night swim experience where you can enjoy the best of the captivating beach and restaurant under the stars. You can book the glamorous new experience on Friday and Saturday.

From 7pm, change into your swimsuits and take a dip in the iconic lagoon. Just picture it. You’re floating across the waters with those marvelous Creek views with a cocktail in hand, and the stars are shining overhead. It’s a picture-perfect scene.

For your entertainment for the night, there will be a live DJ that will match the mood and cool vibes for the night.

And of course there will be some delicious dishes to pair with your lip-smacking sips. Expect to tuck into a curated Riviera-inspired BBQ menu packed with melt-in-your-mouth bites.

Sounds like a night out with friends and family you just shouldn’t skip out on.

The night will cost you Dhs250 per person; however, you will get Dhs150 redeemable on food and beverages. What a great deal!

Want to get a taste of the Côte d’Azur? Book in advance to secure your spot. Call the team on 04 602 1105 for more information.

Twiggy, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, Fri and Sat, from 7pm, Dhs250 per person with Dhs150 redeemable on food and beverages. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. @twiggydubai

Images: Supplied