Did you notice the change?

Noticed that your phone network name changed to ‘Army49’ and wondering why? It’s to mark Military Union Day (or Armed Forces Unification Day) which is celebrated on May 6.

On May 6, 1976, the UAE made the decision for the nation to unify armed forces. This year it marks the 49th year of the decision.

On the occasion last year, UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stated, “May 6th is one of the most revered and enduring days in the history of the UAE. On this day in 1976, one of the most important decisions of the nation was made to unify our armed forces. This decision strengthened the Union and reinforced the pursuit of national cohesion by the UAE’s Founding Father and his fellow rulers, may God bless them.”

*UAE President: Security and safety are the bedrock of our society*

The UAE President also thanked the armed forces across various branches, sharing he valued ‘their contributions, dedication, and steadfastness in upholding the nation’s progress in diverse fields. I also commend the values they champion, all of which represent our dear nation, particularly in their efforts to assist the needy and support those afflicted in disaster and crisis areas.’

He added, “On this day, we pray for mercy for our honourable fallen heroes who gave their lives in defence of the UAE and its values and continue to serve as exemplars of patriotism and sacrifice. Our armed forces will remain a shield for the nation, a protector of development, and a pillar of progress in the UAE.”

Earlier this week…

Naval Unity Day was celebrated on May 2. The official account of the Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates shared a post on their official X account with this message.

“The Navy is proud to protect the nation’s coasts and secure its waters with the utmost efficiency and competence. Today marks Naval Unity Day – an occasion on which we renew our pride in the nation’s loyal men and their unity, which embodies the spirit of belonging and sacrifice in its most beautiful form.”

