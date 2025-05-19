Did you notice the change?

Noticed that your phone network name changed to MakeInEmirates and wondering why?

It’s a quick and easy way to spread the news about ‘Make it in the Emirates 2025′ – a UAE premier manufacturing event which unites innovators, investors, and policymakers to shape the future of industry.

The event takes place for four days, from May 19 to 22, 2025, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Over the four days, the transformative event will highlight ‘opportunities, showcase innovation, and foster collaboration across 12 key sectors.’

The 12 sectors that will be exhibiting are as follows: Food, Beverage & Agricultural; Aerospace, Automobile & Defence; Pharma & Medical Tech; Ship, Maritime & Boat Manufacturing; Metals & Fabrications; Handicrafts; Advanced Manufacturing, AI Industry 4.0; Electrical Equipment & Electronics; Machinery & Equipment; Construction & Materials; Future Energy & Industrial Decarbonisation; and Chemicals, Plastics & Sustainable Materials.

According to the Make it in the Emirates 2025 website, ‘Make it in the Emirates is your gateway to growth and success in the UAE’s rapidly evolving industrial landscape.’

Over 700 exhibitors are at the event, and over 35,000 visitors are expected to attend.

According to His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, ‘Make it in the Emirates will showcase the UAE’s potential as a secure and vibrant destination for investors seeking high growth long-term opportunities.’

He added, ‘Building on a tradition of mutually beneficial partnership, the UAE sends an open invitation to all who want to share in the UAE’s growth and development as we evolve a resilient, sustainable economy for the 21st century’

The agenda for the four days can be found here.

For more information, visit miite.ae

Previously…

Before MakeInEmirates showed up as the name of our network, it was Army49 to mark Military Union Day (or Armed Forces Unification Day) which is celebrated on May 6.

On May 6, 1976, the UAE made the decision for the nation to unify armed forces. And this year it marks the 49th year of the decision.

