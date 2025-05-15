The US President is in Abu Dhabi on a historic visit…

Abu Dhabi welcomed United States President Donald Trump to the UAE late this afternoon (May 15), his final stop on a historic four-day Middle Eastern tour that’s also included visits to Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The US President was escorted into the UAE by a special escort of military planes, including Emirati F-16 jets we heard on Yas, in honour of his visit.

Following touchdown on Emirati soil, he was welcomed at Abu Dhabi’s Presidential Airport by UAE President and ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan shortly after 4pm this afternoon. Greetings were exchanged between both leaders, while several dignitaries also welcomed Trump, as did a traditional Al-Ras drum performance and bouquet presentation.

What’s On spotted a series of UAE and US flags adorning either side of the highway in the capital’s Rabdan area earlier this afternoon, close to the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, which was Trump’s first stop upon departing the Presidential Airport today.

On Yas Island, the Etihad Arena also carried a special welcome message for the US President.

Images: Getty, What’s On

Upon his arrival at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque at close to 5pm this evening, Trump was given a tour of the stunning structure. He was joined by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and other senior officials. During his visit, President Trump marvelled, “It is so beautiful.” “This is an incredible culture.”

The art of the deal

Prior to touching down in Abu Dhabi this afternoon, Trump signed a series of agreements with Qatar that included the purchase of 160 jets from Seattle-based Boeing by Qatar Airways. Reports since have indicated that number might be over 200.

In the days prior, historic deals were signed between the United States and Saudi Arabia worth hundreds of billions of US Dollars, including investments by tech giants such as Google, Salesforce, Oracle and UBER in both countries.

The UAE, along with President Trump are expected to announce a historic technology and AI partnership, during the latter’s time in the Emirates.

In addition to being the 45th and 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump is also an established billionaire with business interests predominantly in the real estate sector. The Wharton alumnus was also the host of The Apprentice, with the NBC reality series spanning fifteen seasons.

