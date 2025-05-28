An AI chef? Yes, you heard that right…

Dubai is known for introducing and using the latest technology to make life easier and better and we believe has taken it to a new level with this latest venture, an AI chef. Developed by UAE-based culinary tech innovators UMAI, Chef Aiman (get it?AI-man?), is a fully integrated AI chef, capable of creating menus, designing recipes, recommending ingredients and even managing kitchen operations. He’s not just a digital assitant.

He’ll soon be running a real-life restaurant in Downtown Dubai called WOOHOO. WOOHOO is a Japanese restaurant set to open this summer in Downtown Dubai and Chef Aiman will play an active role in running the restaurant, alongside a Michelin level chef.

“Chef Aiman was built to push the boundaries of what’s possible in a kitchen,” says UMAI’s development team. “He’s not here to replace chefs – he’s here to enhance them. Think of him as a culinary co-pilot.”

Chef Aiman is ethically programmed and powered by UMAI’s custom culinary interface and is designed with safety and transparency in mind. All decisions are logged, tested and refined with real–time feedback loops, ensuring diners enjoy not just innovation, but trust and quality.

Images: Provided