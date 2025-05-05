A new high for tourism in Dubai…

The first quarter of 2025 saw a whopping 5.31 million visitors in Dubai, according to the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing. From January to March, the city saw a record number of tourists come in, and a three per cent annual increase in international visitor numbers.

Among the different markets,Western Europe was Dubai’s biggest source market with 1.15 million visitors, accounting for 22 per cent of the overall share. CIS and Eastern Europe with 891,000 (17 per cent) came at a close second, and GCC with 772,000 visitors (15 per cent) came in at third.

South Asia and the Middle East and North Africa markets were the fourth and fifth-biggest accounting for 752,000 (14 per cent) and 620,000 (12 per cent) visitors respectively.

The North-East Asia and South-east Asia region attracted came in sixth and seventh, with 474,000 visitors to Dubai, followed by the Americas with 374,000 visitors, Africa at 197,000 and Australasia at 78,000, according to the data revealed.

The hospitality sector also saw a strong performance this quarter, with the average daily rate (ADR) rising two per cent year-on-year to Dhs647. Occupied room nights were 11.19 million and revenue per available room (RevPAR) stood at Dhs528.

Last year, the Dubai International Airport welcomed a record-breaking 92 million passengers into the gates of the city in 2024. This marks an annual nearly 6 per cent increase in the passenger traffic from 2023. Whew.

While these are the numbers from the airport, according to the tourism board, Dubai welcomed 18.72 million international overnight visitors from January to December 2024. It marks a nine per cent increase from the previous year, surpassing the 17.15 million visitors from 2023.

According to DET, the city’s impactful local and international partnerships, creative and targeted global campaigns, and major events helped achieve the numbers for 2024. And the tourism board will continue to work with the private and public sectors to develop and enhance the city’s offerings and experiences catering to all budgets and preferences.

Images: Getty